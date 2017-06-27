Loretta Lynch Could Get 10 Years In Jail For Obstruction of Justice, Judge Napolitano Claims [Video]

Loretta Lynch could face prison time if it’s proven that she interfered in the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

That is the contention of Judge Andrew Napolitano, the Fox News senior judicial analyst.

As part of its investigation into President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) is now looking into whether former U.S. Attorney General Lynch, an Obama appointee, tried to squelch the Clinton inquiry.

Last week, the committee sent Lynch a letter requesting any information and documents that pertain to possible alleged political interference in the probe. Lynch has promised to cooperate, Time reported. Presumably, this could include testifying before the committee.

According to CBS News, ex-Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz allegedly sent an email to an official with a George Soros organization supposedly indicating that “that Lynch had assured the Clinton campaign’s Amanda Renteria that the FBI investigation would not ‘go too far.'”

Recall that during his nationally televised testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, ex-FBI Director Comey said he got “queasy” when Lynch told him to call the Clinton case a “matter” rather than an investigation. California Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, respectively, have also said that the terminology made them queasy, the Washington Free Beacon detailed.

Lynch’s meeting with former POTUS Bill Clinton on the Phoenix airport tarmac in June 2016, during which they supposedly just chatted about their grandchildren, prompted Comey to take the unusual step and go it alone in a public announcement on July 5, 2016, that he would not recommend criminal charges against Hillary Clinton even though she and her staff “were extremely careless” in handling classified information. Ordinarily, the Department of Justice under Lynch (or whoever was AG at the time) would make the call about whether or not to prosecute.

In a May hearing, Comey declared that “I’m not picking on the Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who I like very much, but her meeting with President Clinton on that airplane was the capper for me. [After that], I then said, you know what, the [Justice Department] cannot by itself credibly end this,” RealClearPolitics noted.

President Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017, while the official was in California rather than waiting for him to return to D.C. As an aside, it was sort of like how the New York Mets fired manager Willie Randolph on June 17, 2008, during a California road trip rather than dismissing him before he got on the charter to the west coast.

When asked on the Fox Business Channel about the possibility of alleged contact, if any, by Loretta Lynch with Democrat operatives, Judge Napolitano offered this assessment.

“That’s the reason for the question from Senator Grassley’s people wrote to Attorney General Lynch about her communications with Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a congresswoman from Florida, and at the time, the chair of the Democratic National Committee. It is alleged — this document has not seen the light of day yet — if it exists that there is one or several emails between Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Loretta Lynch concerning the behavior that Loretta Lynch will take to further the DNC interests while Mrs. Lynch was the Attorney General, that if it happened, would be misconduct in office…it’s a felony, depending upon exactly what they charge her with, it could be five or 10 years in jail. It’s very serious; it’s the equivalent of obstruction of justice—the same allegations they are making about the president.”

Napolitano, a vocal civil libertarian and strong constitutionalist, particularly in terms of privacy, served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995. Judge Nap, as his fans call him, is also a former law professor who has authored nine books.

