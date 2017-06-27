Sexy Salma Hayek At 50: Latina Star Flaunts Her Curves In ‘Topless’ Instagram Selfie, Beautiful Inside And Out

Sexy Salma Hayek revealed more than she had on social media that sent pulses racing as the 50-year-old Latina actress showcases her seductive body in a new Instagram photo.

The How to Be a Latin Lover actress made it to the headlines after posting a sensual image of herself on Instagram as media outlets compliment how she maintained her body through the years.

In fact, Maxim declared that she “still got it,” adding that anyone who doubts the actress’s gorgeousness will reconsider their opinion after seeing the post.

Donning a zipped down black dress, Salma’s pose was what got those heartbeats pulsing double-time as she leans back with her shimmering eyes closed, her dark and wavy locks loose, and her sexiest facial features highlighted.

The scintillating image of sexy Salma Hayek went on to dazzle her 3.8 million followers as the background shows her reflection and more than a little of her skin, per the Hollywood Life.

The outlet further noted that while the actress already reached “the ripe age of 50” while maintaining her awesome figure.

Echoing Hollywood Life, Maxim agrees that the Mexican star “has always had a knack for showcasing her bombshell bod in the classiest way possible,” and shared yet another Instagram post from the actress that proved just that.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 27, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Apparently, the actress had just attended a “party” when she took the tantalizing image which she captioned, “When the party is over…”

When the party is over …. cuando se acaba la fiesta…#night #fiesta #stolenmoment A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

While it isn’t surprising for sexy Salma Hayek to be looking the way she does in the picture, it still captured the Internet’s attention as a proof to the cliche, “Age is just a number.”

Of course, the actress isn’t just beautiful and sexy on the outside. She is also golden on the inside as she continues to enlighten the world about women’s rights. In fact, she was even featured in People magazine’s “25 Women Changing the World.”

#National Refugee Day I met these beautiful people in Lebanon A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Sharing her thoughts about equality, Salma revealed how her parents taught her and her brother about treating every single person equally.

“My parents drilled into our heads — my brother and I—’ You treat everyone the same.’ “

According to her, her parents’ words became her mantra and helped her be able to have that sense of empathy for others, no matter who they are, where they came from, or what they believe in.

What do you think of sexy Salma Hayek? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]