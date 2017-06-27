Kim Kardashian posted a sweet photo of her son, Saint West, sitting in his car seat over the weekend. While many fans loved seeing the candid snap of Saint, others were quick to mom-shame Kim. Although her baby boy was strapped in and appeared to be safe, some people wondered why the baby’s car seat was facing forward.

In many states, it is against the law for children under a certain weight and height to be in a front-facing car seat. If you have a child in a car seat, you probably know that children that weigh more than 40 pounds or are at least 40 inches tall can sit in a forward-facing car seat in most states. However, children that are under that height and weight requirement could be severely injured in a car accident (moreso than if they were in a car seat that was facing backward) — and that is exactly why sitting them backwards is not only preferred, but required by law.

According to Us Weekly, several social media users littered Kim Kardashian’s page using the comments section to make their voices heard. Many of these people questioned why Saint was sitting facing forward, claiming that the laws where they live would prohibit a 19-month-old baby from doing so. Since the average weight for a 24-month-old is about 26.5 lbs (this can be a bit higher, but usually isn’t near the 40-pound range), it seemed to some that he should have been turned around.

“He is so cute. Let’s protect this handsome boy by making sure is rear facing,” said one Facebook user.

“The requirements have changed because more children have been becoming injured because they were forward facing way too soon. Not even a 2 year olds body can handle a high impact wreck and be FF. They will without a doubt suffer from back/neck injuries. Their bones don’t fully grow strong enough until age 6. So that’s why they state age 2 but recommended until age 4 if child still meets Rear facing guidelines for their seat,” added another.

Us Weekly points out that there is a chance that Kim Kardashian didn’t take that picture of Saint in California, so there’s a chance that she wasn’t do anything against the law. However, if she was in California — and Saint West doesn’t meet the 40/40 requirements set forth by the state — it is entirely possible that she could be in the wrong.

Do you think that Saint West should be sitting in a rear-facing car seat? Do you think that people should have called Kim Kardashian out the way that they did? Share your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below.

❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]