Kim Kardashian Surrogate Mother To Deliver Twins? ‘KUWTK’ Star Reportedly Having Twins Like Beyonce

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate mother seems to be under a lot of pressure right now as rumors suggest that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star and husband, Kanye West also want twins with some reports claiming that she wants to steal Beyonce’s thunder.

Just one week after announcing their plans to hire a surrogate mother to conceive their third child, Kim has made it to the headlines once again as she and Kanye are reportedly expecting twins as well.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, an insider close to the situation revealed that the celebrity couple’s happiness is doubled because they are also expecting twins from the now-famous and incredibly wealthy Kim Kardashian surrogate mother.

“Kim and Kanye are excited and happy as they are expecting twins with the help of a surrogate,” the Kardashians source said before revealing that the reality TV star “has always wanted twins.”

The insider then went on to clarify that the couple still cannot make any announcement aside from the fact that they hired a surrogate because the pregnancy is still at an early stage.

“It is very early on in the pregnancy so it will be a while before they make anything public.”

But while the news—if indeed true—is something worth celebrating, it seems like there are some who see it as an attempt to take the spotlight from the Queen Bey, whose delivery of her twins with Jay Z have left the Internet in a flurry.

At one point, Radar Online called out a “jealous Kim Kardashian” for trying to “steal Beyonce’s twin thunder” just hours following the delivery of the Carter twins. Unfortunately, the report’s headline is just click-bait as it talks about the puppies the family got for the kids and not new Kardashian baby humans.

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Of course, the report from Hollywood Life did already claim that Kim Kardashian’s surrogate mother is already expecting twins, which should have been the core of the “stealing Beyonce’s twin thunder” report.

But the fact is, the news seems questionable considering that the surrogacy was announced just last week. Even if the KUWTK star is willing to pay as much as $45,000 for the surrogate mother on top of the $68,850 deposit for the surrogacy agency, being able to get twins at will is still a little bit farfetched.

Of course, there is still a chance that the Kim Kardashian surrogate will be able to deliver twins and make an additional $5,000 in the process, per a report from TMZ.

Either way, all information reported by these tabloids should be taken with a grain of salt since neither of the expecting parents have made any statements on the matter of expecting twins from the surrogate as of the writing of this article.

Do you think the Kim Kardashian surrogate mother will be able to give her and Kanye West double the joy? Share your thoughts with us.

