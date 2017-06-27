Kris Jenner Has No Plans To Marry Corey Gamble As Relationship Is ‘More Business Than Romantic,’ Says Source

Kris Jenner reportedly has no plans to marry her much-younger boyfriend, Corey Gamble, despite being together for almost three years now.

In a recent report by People, it has been revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch does not see herself tying the knot with her 36-year-old boyfriend. Apparently, the 61-year-old momager is satisfied with their current status and that there’s no need to take things to the next level just yet.

In fact, a source has confirmed with the news outlet that Kris and Corey are still together as a couple, adding that “sometimes they seem fine and sometimes not great.”

The same source also claimed that Jenner and Gamble will most likely not end up settling down for good as their “relationship is more business than romantic.”

“Kris is basically his sugar mama. They will never get married”

It can be recalled that Kris dished on their relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year and pointed out that her age difference with Corey has never been an issue between them, adding that “age is just a number.” Gamble is the same age as her daughter Kim Kardashian.

Although their age difference doesn’t bother her, Jenner reiterated that she still cannot see herself walking down the aisle again — let alone with Gamble. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pointed out the fact that she already got married twice and both didn’t work out well, thus, prompting her to take things slow this time.

The famous socialite also appeared to have taken notes from Kourtney’s relationship with Scott Disick, which never got married but still managed to work things out in their relationship — at least when they were still together.

“I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Meanwhile, Kris was “not thrilled” when her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, spent Father’s Day with their dad Caitlyn, it has been alleged. According to reports, the Jenner girls were spotted with the former Olympian at the Rodeo Drive Concours d’ Elegance event in Beverly Hills, California. The trio also posed together at the event, looking quite happy with each other’s company.

“It’s a very complicated situation for the girls. Kendall and Kylie just won’t speak with Kris about it. Caitlyn is their dad, but they also don’t want Kris to be upset so they just won’t talk about it.”

Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

It can be recalled that Kris took to Instagram on Father’s Day and posted a tribute to the many fathers in her life, including her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, son Rob, son-in-law Kanye West, and Scott Disick. Noticeably missing from the photo was Caitlyn.

The former power couple distanced from each other when Caitlyn released her memoir, which revealed many intriguing details about his marriage to Kris. However, Kris and her family, particularly Kim, have been very vocal in denying the claims.

