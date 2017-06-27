Young Child Taken To Hospital After Water Emergency At Disney’s Art Of Animation Resort

An emergency situation came about at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World on Monday afternoon after what is being called a “water scare.” This is not the first time that an incident has occurred at one of the pools on Disney property and also not the first time at this particular resort either.

According to Click Orlando, a five-year-old child had to be airlifted to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children on Monday after being involved in a water emergency. There is not a lot known about the situation, but Reedy Creek Fire Department did confirm that the emergency took place at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters from Reedy Creek Fire Department received word of a possible “drowning situation” at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Located on Animation Way right next to Disney’s Pop Century Resort, emergency crews immediately headed out to the scene.

Upon arriving on the scene, emergency crews checked on the status of the child and investigated the situation at hand. After doing a bit of investigating, emergency personnel determined that it was best for the child to be taken to the hospital for a deeper evaluation.

After arriving at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, the child was checked out by medical personnel and was said to have a condition listed as stable and the child is said to be doing “well.”

Two years ago, there was another water emergency at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort which resulted in the drowning death of a three-year-old child. The young boy was with his family and visiting from out of town when he was found shortly after 8 p.m. in the bottom of one of the resort’s pools.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and announced dead shortly after arrival.

Much like in that situation, there was no word from Click Orlando as to which of the three pools the young child was in. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort has one main pool called the Big Blue Pool which is in the Finding Nemo section.

Two smaller quiet pools are located in the Cars-themed section and The Little Mermaid-themed section.

The good news coming out of Monday’s “water scare” at Walt Disney World is that the young child ended up well and in stable condition. Pools at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and all other resort hotels do have lifeguards on duty during operating hours. For some quiet pools, there are not always lifeguards stationed, but there are signs stating for guests to swim at their own risk.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]