Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a new photo of her husband, Zach, and the couple’s 1-month-old son, Jackson, on Instagram on Monday evening — and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the sweet pic!

The picture depicts Jackson and his dad at a Portland Timbers soccer game. Perhaps the Roloffs are trying to get Jackson interested in sports as young as possible — his dad is clearly a fan! While Jackson may not have known what was going on around him, he simply couldn’t take his eyes off of his dad!

In the pic, Zach is holding “Baby J,” who was wearing headphones to protect his ears from loud noises (this is common for children attending any events where there is loud cheering or loud noises in general). The newborn was looking up at his dad and appeared to have a slight smile on his face, something that seems to have melted Tori’s heart (and the hearts of fans).

The new mom admitted that she wanted to believe that Jackson really was smiling and that his expression wasn’t just gas! As most people know, newborns that make smiley faces are thought to have gas as they don’t quite connect smiling with being happy at such a young age. There are, of course, plenty of parents who would disagree with the “science” behind this.

Check out the impossibly sweet photo of Zach and baby Jackson below.

Ah the way Baby J already looks at his daddy. I choose to think this is a smile. Not just gas. ????⚽️???? #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

The couple has been sharing quite a few photos of their son on social media since he was welcomed into the world last month. “Baby J” was born on May 12, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. and weighed 9 pounds, 1 oz. He was 20.5 inches long.

Each time there is a new photo posted, the couple’s 500,000 followers get a real special treat — so many simply love seeing Jackson and love seeing the family together.

Yesterday, Tori Roloff shared a photo of herself with Jackson at the pool. The newborn looked absolutely adorable as the photo was taken at just the right time — he was mid-yawn! You can check out that photo below.

I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. ???????????????? #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Are you loving the pictures of baby Jackson that Tori and Zach have been sharing? Are you a fan of Little People, Big World?

