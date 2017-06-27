Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Spark Pregnancy Rumors With ‘Dad And Mom’ Photos

Khloe Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumors once again, this time, after posting photos with Tristan Thompson and captioned it with “Dad + Mom.”

On Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward threw a surprise 33rd birthday party for her girlfriend Khloe. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star partied the night away with Tristan by her side along with her families and friends.

Khloe never failed to update her fans on social media about her birthday bash, posting videos and photos from the event. However, what caught the attention of many was a photo of her and Thompson with an intriguing caption.

In the post, Khloe shared a collage of pictures of herself and Tristan packing on the PDA during the party. Interestingly, the Revenge Body star captioned the romantic pic with: “Dad + Mom”.

This led fans to speculate that the reality star subtly made her pregnancy announcement. It can be recalled that Khloe has always been very vocal about wanting a child of her own. She even went as far as having her fertility checked by the doctor.

Khloe also shared that she and Tristan already talked about starting their own family, adding that the NBA superstar wants to have about five or six kids with her.

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Is this an announcement khlo-moneyyy?! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/02WeJPuUvA — Toni Tha Tiger (@tonithatigerrr) June 26, 2017

However, TMZ revealed that the couple is not actually bringing a bundle of joy into the world anytime soon. According to the news outlet, sources close to Khloe and Tristan confirmed that “Dad + Mom” is just a form of endearment. Apparently, Kardashian and Thompson also have their lovey-dovey nicknames just like any other couples.

In addition, Khloe’s after-party tweet that she was in need of a “hangover remedy” might imply that she is not carrying a child.

Him ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

Tristan’s surprise birthday party for Khloe at the Blind Dragon in West Hollywood was attended by Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. Their momager Kris Jenner was also in attendance alongside Kim’s husband Kanye West. Some of the family’s closest friends also celebrated with them, including Justine Skye, Stephanie Sheppard, and Melanie Griffith.

Kardashian’s guests also indulged in various treats, such as chicken fingers, french fries, cake, doughnuts, cookies and cake pops. A photo booth was also set up in the venue, which the Kardashians took full advantage of. Even Khloe and Tristan snapped a few PDA-filled photos.

Last month, Khloe also threw an over-the-top surprise birthday party for Tristan in March at her home in Calabasas, California. Kardashian went all-out with her gold-theme bash for Thompson as she decorated her house with white and gold balloons. The reality star also accentuated the dining table with an elaborate floral arrangement by Lynch Design. She also managed to have a golden trophy cake and gold-plate KitKat bars.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating since last year.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]