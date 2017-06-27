Casey Anthony Dead? Hoax By ‘Now 8 News’ Claims Anthony Was Killed In Ohio

Reports that Casey Anthony, the mother who was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, was found bludgeoned to death, are false. Casey, who was spotted at an Anti-Trump rally back in February and spoke publicly for the first time in nine years last March, is alive

The fake report originated on Breaking News 13 back in 2015 and has now been republished by Now8News, a website that at first glance, appears to be a genuine local television news source. The website falsely reported that Anthony’s body was found in the back of an abandoned pickup truck near an Ohio highway.

“Unconfirmed reports coming out of Warren, Ohio state that the body of Casey Anthony was found in a rest stop near I-71, bludgeoned to death. At 6:37 PM, a traveler noticed a body in the back of a pickup truck abandoned in a grassy field about 20 yards from the parking area as he was walking his dog. “The man said as he approached the vehicle, there was a horrible stench in the air. He was shocked to find a young female, in her late 20’s to early 30’s, partially dismembered. The man immediately called 911. Police arrived and quickly closed off a section of I-71 and the nearby rest stop as they further investigated the scene.”

The Casey Anthony viral death hoax was debunked in 2015 by Snopes. An update was made to the article today, on June 26, 2017.

The 31-years-old Casey Anthony lives in West Palm Beach, Florida as is said to work as a photographer. However, it has been reported that Anthony has not been getting many clients.

Casey Anthony has started getting “bored,” sources told People magazine last summer.

“She sort of lives like an old person, on a fixed income without much going on in her life.”

Many on social media have reacted to Casey Anthony’s viral death hoax and claiming the reports of Anthony’s death are a result of karma while reviving the hashtag #JusticeForCaylee. Others on social media said they would be popping champagne bottles if the news of Anthony’s death is indeed true.

In 2008, Casey Anthony was accused of killing her own daughter using chloroform and putting duct tape over her mouth and nose. It was alleged that Casey then drove around with her child’s body in her trunk to later dump her body in the neighborhood swamp. Caylee Anthony’s heavily decomposed body was found in the littered swamp 6 months later.

Trial judge offers new theory on death of Casey Anthony’s daughter, Caylee Anthony https://t.co/M1ilAXnoqF pic.twitter.com/senJBRYWgq — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2017

Casey was found not guilty of the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter, following her controversial 2011 trial. The verdict sparked national outrage.

In March of 2017, Casey Anthony was asked about her infamous status in her first public interview with the Associated Press, Anthony replied, “I don’t give a s*** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will.” Casey added, “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

George And Cindy Anthony Home Foreclosure, Reportedly Owes $129,000 In Missed Payments

Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, are currently engaged in a legal dispute with a bank in order to keep their Florida home from foreclosure. The couple allegedly owed the U.S. Bank about $129,000, excluding interest, for their Florida house, according to the International Business Times.

In 2008, Casey’s parents lived in the home with their daughter and Caylee Anthony around the time of the 2-year-old’s death. The bank claims that the couple has not made payments in six years. This is a claim that Casey Anthony’s parents are currently disputing in court.

Casey Anthony's parents 'set to lose $190k Florida home after not paying mortgage for six years' https://t.co/YyfJvlpSa1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 11, 2017

In a suit filed by the couple on Monday, June 19, George and Cindy Anthony claim that they have already settled with the Bank in 2015, and that the U.S. Bank “willfully ignored” the agreement, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Orange County property is reported to be listed under Cindy Anthony’s name and is estimated to be worth $139,000.

The couple allegedly has no contact with their daughter at the current time. They also claim that they did not know for certain if their daughter really killed their 2-year-old grandchild.

Cindy Anthony, in an interview with The View in 2011, said she and her husband did not know for certain if Casey killed 2-year-old Caylee, “Truthfully, to this day, I don’t know, to be honest.”

