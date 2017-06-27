‘Pretty Little Liars’ Theory: Spencer’s Twin Is A.D.?

Pretty Little Liars is finally coming to an end after seven seasons. There have been plenty of twists and turns and the final mystery is set to be revealed in the series finale tomorrow night. A.D. has been tormenting the liars for several years and now, everything is going to be put out in the open. Theories have been tossed around by avid Pretty Little Liars fans. Some wanted the big reveal to include Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), but that appears to have been blown when she decided to play for the A-team several episodes ago. The latest theory has fans talking and if it plays out this way, it could be one of the most epic finales among teenage dramas.

Everyone has been a suspect on Pretty Little Liars throughout the seven seasons it has been on the air. Many of the guesses have made sense, some of them even being connected to A and the army of minions that was built. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) may have a twin. There have been several hints dropped about this throughout the seven seasons, many of them listed to back the theory up. One of the most notable “facts” was that when the liars went to talk to Mary’s (Andrea Parker) doctor, he mentioned he took care of her through two of her pregnancies. That would explain Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) and Spencer, but were there more children? Or were there two singles and a set of twins? The history of mental illness in the family has Pretty Little Liars fans wondering what really happened.

Tomorrow is the day many Pretty Little Liars fans have been waiting months for. The series has taken a lot of twists and turns and when it was announced Season 7 would be it, there was some sadness. Several viewers have been back and forth with the series, but have decided to tune in and watch the show end with a two-hour series finale. The reveal of who A.D. is has drawn a lot of attention, mostly from fans seeking spoilers. Everyone from Aria to Jason (Drew Van Acker) has been a suspect and now, Spencer’s twin is the main suspect and it looks like that may be where the writers decided to head.

As the anticipation for the Pretty Little Liars series finale approaches, there have been a few things confirmed. Fans have seen A.D. before and it will be revealed how in flashbacks. The twin theory has been floating around for quite some time, but when it was revealed that Jessica had a twin named Mary, fans assumed that was the answer to the whispers they had heard. Tomorrow all of the Pretty Little Liars fans will get the answers they have been seeking and one couple will get their happily ever after.

