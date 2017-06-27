Twitter Reacts After Ivanka Trump Says She Tries ‘To Stay Out Of Politics’

Ivanka Trump said in a Fox and Friends interview Monday morning that she tries “to stay out of politics” when asked a specific question about her role in the White House as the her father’s special assistant. She answered several questions that many are reacting to, but perhaps her most surprising comment was when she painted a different picture of her role in Washington, D.C.

News of the first daughter’s interview is hitting Twitter and many are reacting to Ivanka Trump’s answer about how she handles the president’s impulsive Twitter habits. Her reply took many aback when she claimed to back off from the political aspect of her job, which understandably received a surprising response.

One Twitter user wrote that Ivanka “should go home” and let her husband, Jared Kushner, take care of her. Someone else wrote “boy talk about having your cake and eating it, too.” One joked that her role in Washington, D.C. must be “finishing school for the rich and clueless.” Another commented that being a special assistant to the President of the United States “requires one to be political.”

WHAT? You try to stay out of politics yet you are working in the WH of OUR USA? Contradictory much? ✌️???????????? AS — Amanda M. Sides, RN (@AmandaMSidesRN1) June 26, 2017

Job description: being an assistant to the president requires one to be political.. — Deb (@dbot39) June 26, 2017

Her role in the White House is political what is she saying? — Diane G (@DianeGo96714025) June 26, 2017

An overwhelming amount of the reactions are full of “What?!” and a confused, “She works in the White House!” Many more commented on her business dealings and what her brand is getting out of her serving a public role in Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump may not have wanted to offer her candid opinion of her father’s tweet. She shared in Fox and Friends interview that she and her father don’t always “100 percent agree” on all of the issues they discuss.

There was just as much confusion when Ivanka said she’d give her father an “A” for his job in office so far, calling his political instincts “phenomenal.”

One user wrote that it was a “stupid question” to ask Donald Trump’s daughter. Others said it was ridiculous to expect Ivanka Trump to say anything otherwise, and a few asserted that “the rest of the country gives him an F.”

A user wonders what an F-grade performance by Trump would look like to Ivanka.

LOL. What a stupid question to ask his daughter. — Jim Case (@mafwg) June 26, 2017

The other 73% of our nation gives him a “F” — Ptsal (@TsalP) June 26, 2017

Wrong person to ask. Ask an ordinary person! — Nina (@AnadoluNina) June 26, 2017

Ivanka Trump may have tried to avoid being completely honest in her answer by saying she tries to stay away from politics when her father tweets unsavory messages, something his advisers strongly urge against. In giving the response she did on Fox and Friends, she basically provided a non-answer.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]