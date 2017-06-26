Angelina Jolie Feeling Bitter Over Brad Pitt’s Rumored Romance With Sienna Miller & Elle Macpherson?

It has almost been a year since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shook the world with the announcement of their divorce. Now, a new report suggests that the 53-year-old actor is already moving on from their relationship and has reportedly found romance with not just one actress, but two – Sienna Miller and Elle Macpherson.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce still stings in the hearts of many Brangelina followers since the couple announced that they are parting ways in September 2016. While there have been reports that the couple is working towards fixing their relationship and rekindling their romance, a new report from Celeb Dirty Laundry claims that all hope for a reconciliation is lost, as Pitt has already found a new girlfriend, and his ex-wife, Jolie, is reportedly feeling bitter over his new romance.

The Allied actor recently sparked dating rumors with Elle Macpherson and Sienna Miller. In one instance, Pitt has reportedly been spotted getting pretty intimate with Macpherson.

“They definitely seemed cosy together, like a couple on an intimate date.”

The insider claims that Macpherson was seen “touching his arm” and flirting with Pitt. The World War Z actor was allegedly reciprocating the actress’ intimate gestures, as Pitt was laughing all throughout their conversation and was leaning close to Macpherson.

Aside from Pitt’s rumored romance with Macpherson, the report goes on to say that Pitt is dating Miller at the same time. Dating rumors between Pitt and Miller began after the two were spotted together at the Glastonbury Festival.

However, a spokesperson for Pitt told Mail Online that the dating rumors were “not true.” Pitt has reportedly attended the Glastonbury Festival with Miller and his close friend, Bradley Cooper. As for Jolie’s reaction to Pitt’s dating rumors, there is no evidence to prove that the 42-year-old actress was feeling “bitter” over her ex-husband’s rumored girlfriends.

In an earlier interview with GQ Style, Pitt opened up for the first time about his divorce from Jolie. According to the Fury actor, he is taking things one step at a time and is trying to learn more about himself, so Pitt might not have time to date anyone at the moment.

“For me this period has been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street.”

Pitt admitted that he is currently seeing a therapist to work on his alcohol problems. The Fight Club actor’s drinking problem is believed to have instigated problems in his marriage to Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were married in 2014, have been embroiled in a divorce battle since their split in September 2016. Jolie was recently granted custody of their six children while Pitt was given visitation rights.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]