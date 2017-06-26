Kim Kardashian Works On Her Summer Body— Looking Slim After Unflattering Bikini Photos Hit The Internet

Kim Kardashian worked out in a tiny bra top and some figure-hugging leggings in Los Angeles. The reality star looked slim as she has thrown herself into an intense diet and exercise routine after unflattering bikini photos of her in Mexico hit the internet earlier this spring.

Getting her summer body back

Kim Kardashian was harshly criticized last month after some unflattering bikini photos surfaced online of her in Mexico back in April.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star insisted that the photos of her body had been digitally altered to make her look “way worse” than she really did.

Regardless, Kim has thrown herself into a vigorous diet and exercise routine to get her body in tip-top shape for summer.

The mother-of-two was spotted completing a grueling workout on Saturday morning—running up and down the steps of a stadium in Los Angeles, Daily Mail reported.

Kardashian broke a sweat with her trainer, who spotted the 36-year-old doing chin ups on some monkey bars.

The KKW Beauty mogul wore her long, brunette hair in tight braids.

Kim Kardashian’s healthy new routine seems to be working. Her muscles were flexed and toned as she pulled herself up easily.

She showed off her slimmer figure in a tiny black bra and high-waisted leggings.

#fbf Japan???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Were those unflattering photos of her body Photoshopped?

The reality star appeared on The View last week, explaining that she had decided to get into better shape after she saw the infamous photos of her body back in April.

Kardashian, who regularly uses filters and Photoshopping techniques to appear flawless in social media posts, appeared to have significant cellulite on her famous behind and thighs, which was never previously pictured.

Sushi???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them.”

Kim did admit that she was “definitely not in my best shape,” having not “worked out in about 12 weeks.” However, the mother-of-two had also just gone through “two surgeries” on her uterus, which was documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Eating right and exercising regularly

Kanye West’s wife told The View hosts that she had been on her new fitness regimen for three weeks already, including a new diet plan that was constructed by a woman she met on social media.

Besties A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

“I definitely think that you have to do the work. I get up every morning between 5:30 and 6; workout before my kids get up. I’ve been working out for an hour and a half.”

Kim also said that she has totally transformed the way she eats throughout the day.

Kim Kardashian al natural en las playas de México #OMG https://t.co/KzzohZi9vv — Dale! (@Dalehispano) May 21, 2017

“I was eating less thinking like, ‘Okay. I’m just not gonna eat this,’ But I was eating absolutely no carbs or trying to and that’s really hard for me.”

She explained that her new fitness guru has helped her with her “meal plan” to “add healthy carbs” and “vegetables.”

“I was just not eating properly.”

Kim said she was “excited” about her new summer body saying that she has “literally shrunk and come back into place.”

“We’re doing these intense workouts and I love working out. That’s a big stress reliever.”

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s slimmer summer body? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]