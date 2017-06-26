‘Outlander’ Season 3: Sam Heughan Confessed That Filming Love Scenes With Caitriona Balfe Is Most Difficult

Outlander Season 3 star Sam Heughan confessed that he is having a hard time filming love scenes with co-star Caitriona Balfe. The actor narrated that although he knows Balfe very well and they are comfortable working with each other, doing intimate scenes is still not easy for them.

In fact, Heughan stressed that such scenes are the hardest ones to shoot for the third installment of Outlander. During his recent interview with Gold Derby, he narrated how he and Balfe enjoy doing dramatic sequences and they always give it their all; however, it is the complete opposite when it comes to acting out love scenes in bed.

On why this is the case even if he undeniably has great chemistry with his on-screen love interest, the actor explains that the “technical aspect” of executing the scene is what makes it tough for him.

“Myself and Caitriona, we both relish anything that’s quite dramatic, anything where we get to really go at it with each other, really tear chunks out of each other,” Sam Heughan said.

“The opposite of that is the intimate scenes are always very difficult, just technically difficult.”

Many fans believe that the real reason why Sam Heughan is finding it hard to film the said scenes with Caitriona Balfe is because his strong feelings for her is still there. Although they have not admitted it publicly, most of the fans think that they are really dating in real life.

For a long time now, fans and the media have been speculating about the Outlander lead stars’ romantic relationship. However, both artists always deny the rumors and maintain that they are just close colleagues. Still, many reasoned that the pair’s body language when they are together say otherwise.

Filming on Season 3 wrapped today! We can't wait to see what @caitrionambalfe, @SamHeughan, and the entire crew have in store for September. pic.twitter.com/05C8OUUP7k — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe just finished filming for the third season of Outlander. The series is set to return on Starz this September.

The upcoming season will pick up where it left off in Season 2. It will continue with the story when Claire (Caitriona Balfe) returned to her life in 1948, the year when she got pregnant and gave birth to Brianna, Jamie’s daughter. Her marriage to Frank (Tobias Menzies) also resumes in this period.

As for Jamie (Sam Heughan), he is in the 18th century and in bad shape after coming back from the battle of Culloden. He suffers even more as he lost Claire as well.

[Featured Image by Starz Network]