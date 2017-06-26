Ireland Baldwin Roasts And Toasts Father Alec Baldwin During Spike’s ‘One Night Only’ Event

Alec Baldwin was joined by his family and peers at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theatre, where the actor was both honored and roasted as the guest of honor for Spike TV’s One Night Only. Among those offering a tribute to Alec was his daughter, fashion model Ireland Baldwin, and the 21-year-old wasn’t above bringing up some embarrassing memories from the actor’s past, during her toast.

Ireland Baldwin Refreshed Everyone’s Memory About That Painful Voicemail

People reports that Ireland wasn’t shy about bringing up the past when she offered a toast to her father. Specifically, the fashion model drudged up the memory of Mr. Baldwin exploding in a voicemail message, which was directed at Ireland.

First, Ireland acknowledged the Baldwin clan, noting that so many of the family were present, which isn’t surprising, considering how many of Ireland’s relatives have caught the acting bug. For those unfamiliar with the model, she then introduced herself, and it was then that she turned her toast to a roast.

“I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father,” announced Ireland. “Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about.”

The reference was to an abusive voicemail message Alec left for Ms. Baldwin in 2007. Leaked to the media, that recording went public, covering the pages of numerous tabloids.

Now 10 years older, Ireland jokes about Alec but indicates that the father and daughter have bonded over the years.

“That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2″ and I would keep kick his a**.”

Ireland And Alec Baldwin Are Doing Much Better Now…Really

All joking aside, E! News shared that Ireland was concerned for her father during that period in 2007, because, as she said in her toast, Alec wasn’t really himself. Ms. Baldwin indicated that Alec had been lost in an emotional storm that threatened to tear him apart from the inside out. The fashion model admitted that the Baldwin patriarch’s emotional state did nearly kill him.

Alec is better now, however. Ireland says she has never seen him that upset, since he worked things out, except for when she showed him her second tattoo. Only partially joking, Ireland then commented that he would have been just as upset over her first tattoo, except that the ink is located in a private area on the model’s body.

As Ireland roasted her father, Alec feigned anger and tossed a scrap of food at his daughter.

Finally, Ms. Baldwin got to the heart of her roast and toast, sharing her pride in Baldwin, as both his daughter and a fan of his acting, a career which has earned him two Emmy Awards.

“I know you’ve heard this and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I’m so happy to be here tonight,” Ireland said to 59-year-old Alec Baldwin. “And I absolutely love and adore you.”

Previously, Alec commented that the incident with the voicemail has followed him throughout the latter half of his career. The actor says it’s frequently used as a way to attack him, which has kept him from really moving on. He adds that it has been a problem for Ireland as well, keeping her connected to that one incident over the past decade.

Ireland says the media had blown the incident way out of proportion because they didn’t understand the relationship she had with Mr. Baldwin.

“He’s said stuff like that before just because he’s frustrated,” Ireland Baldwin explained. “For me it was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ I called him back I was like, ‘Sorry dad, I didn’t have my phone.’ That was it.”

