Fredrik Eklund Launches First Song As He Plans To Become A Father Again

Fredrik Eklund may be one of the biggest real-estate agents in New York with an impressive million-dollar portfolio, but he is also a reality star. Fredrik knows how to make a sale and he has even written a book about making the big sale. However, Eklund also knows how to utilize a huge platform, such as the Bravo platform. This summer, Fredrik is sharing his many talents with people and last week, he surprised everyone by releasing his first song, It Gets Better.

Of course, Fredrik Eklund has had his ups and downs while filming the show, but the song could be about his life as a young gay kid. He promises that life will get better as you grow older and maybe he’s trying to tell himself it will get better, as he has now gone through several miscarriages while trying to have a child. It has been painful for him and his husband, Derek Kaplan, but they are still trying despite the heartbreak. According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now celebrating his first song, just hours after he broke his silence about the child situation on Million Dollar Listing: New York.

OMG, the song has climbed to #18 on iTunes in Sweden!!!! And #6 on iTunes Dance!! It also just entered the chart in the USA at #46 and climbing fast!! THANK YOU for this incredible support, the 7-year old me never thought THIS would happen weeeeee ????????❤️???? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

It sounds like Fredrik Eklund’s song is climbing the charts on iTunes, and he’s super excited about this, especially since the song is becoming quite the hit in his home country of Sweden. And Fredrik has a reason to celebrate. During Sunday’s episode of Million Dollar Listing: New York, Eklund revealed that he is exploring having a baby again. They are looking for new egg donors, new surrogates and they are even using a new doctor.

Back in February, Fredrik Eklund posted a picture of himself with Derek, using the emoji he used to share that they were having twins. This post could indicate that they were starting to try again or that they had indeed found an egg donor and a surrogate. If his post indicated that they were pregnant with twins again, the surrogate would be around four months pregnant now.

????‍????‍????‍???? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s decision to write and record a song for the summer? Do you think he is expecting twins without sharing the news this time around?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Ryan Serhant]