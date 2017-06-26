Watch Hurricanes Vs. British & Irish Lions Rugby Live Stream: Plus Video Highlights, All Blacks Win Over Lions

After a bruising and potentially demoralizing 30-15 defeat in the first Test match of their 2017 rugby union tour of New Zealand on Saturday, the British & Irish Lions mid-week squad attempts to gain a morale boost when they face Super Rigby side Hurricanes in a match that will live stream from Wellington on Tuesday — a match that will see Hurricanes feature three players from the world champion All Blacks side that trounced the Lions just three days earlier.

Watch video highlights of the Saturday All Blacks vs. Lions first Test match below on this page. The Tuesday match against Hurricanes will be the final mid-week game of the tour, with the second and third Tests of the three-Test series taking place on the next two Saturdays.

Despite losing the Test match in one-sided fashion, the British & Irish Lions scored what is being called one of the most remarkable tries in the history of the united touring team when Sean O’Brien took the final pass of four that took the Lions the length of the field and across the line to get their first points of the match on the board just before the halftime interval.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, June 27.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, June 27. For fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland, that start time will be 8:30 a.m. British Summer Time. Rugby viewers in the United States, however, will need to stay up into the wee hours to watch the live stream. The Hurricanes vs. Lions game will get underway at 3:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:30 a.m. Pacific.

To view highlights of the All Blacks dominating win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday — despite the spectacular try scored by O’Brien — click on the video below.

The Hurricanes showdown takes place amid a simmering feud between Lions Coach Warren Gatland and All Blacks boss Steve Hansen, after Gatland accused the All Blacks of deliberately targeting scrum-half Conor Murray for injury, a remark that Hansem later described as “desperate.”

Can the Lions recover from their definitive Test match loss to the All Blacks on Saturday to grab a win with their mid-week squad over yet another Super Rugby side? Or will Hurricanes, which will feature three members of the New Zealand national side, deliver another crushing blow to the British & Irish morale?

To watch the Hurricanes Vs. British & Irish Lions Rugby Union Tour Match live stream in the United States, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the online-only network of ESPN, at this link, or download the WatchESPN app to watch the Rugby Union matchup on mobile devices. ESPN3 will carry the international rugby showdown from 34,500-seat Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, live in the United States — and the ESPN3 stream will be free to subscribers of most major internet service providers — and many minor ISPs as well. For a full list, check this link.

Fans who remain foursome reason unable to log in to ESPN3 can watch the Hurricanes vs. Lions game via the Sling TV internet TV package at this link. The package, which includes a variety of channels, including ESPN3, costs $20 per month. But Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, so subscribers can choose whether or not to keep the service after watching the rugby union tour match stream live online.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch a live stream as the British & Irish Lions take on Super Rugby side Hurricanes three days after after an unsuccesful first Test of the tour using the Sky Go streaming service, which can be found at this link but will require a subscription to Sky Sports. The New Zealand Sky Sports channel will also carry the rugby match in that country, with a live stream available at this link.

