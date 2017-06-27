Obi-Wan Kenobi might be set for a major comeback in Star Wars: Episode 8.

It will only be a short wait for the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but people already have several theories about what could happen in Episode VIII. There is little doubt that Luke Skywalker will finally spring into action this December, but is he also set for a reunion with Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Force ghost? There are speculations that old Ben will be more than just a voice that Rey hears in Star Wars: Episode 8.

The idea of Force ghosts making an appearance in the Star Wars films is nothing new. Fans have been hopeful that Frank Oz will have a cameo as Yoda in The Last Jedi, and he might not be the only one showing up in the Rian Johnson film. There is a huge possibility that Anakin Skywalker will be a part of the movie since Hayden Christensen teased the possibility earlier this year. But could Obi-Wan Kenobi return to guide Luke Skywalker and Rey during their training?

YouTube theorist Mike Zeroh recently offered some insight on what to expect in the next Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer, which is expected to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con this July. The teaser’s leaked footage is discussed, suggesting that Rey will end up in a water-logged cave and later face a strange sea monster. The video even touches on Laura Dern’s appearance as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the sizzle reel, but there is no mention of Obi-Wan Kenobi or Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost.

So what are the chances that any of the deceased Jedi will appear as Force ghosts in Star Wars: Episode 8? Some believe that Obi-Wan Kenobi could offer some guidance to Luke Skywalker as he trains Rey in Ahch-To. After all, Yoda openly communicated with old Ben when Luke reached out to him in The Empire Strikes Back. Luke may need help preparing Rey for the upcoming battles in The Last Jedi, and there is no better person to call on than Obi-Wan himself.

Will Obi-Wan Kenobi return as a Force ghost? The truth will be revealed when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.

[Featured Image by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images]