Melania Trump In $2,160 Yellow Dress By Emilio Pucci: Pre-Fall 2017 Floor-Length Gown Selling Out [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump chose a floor-length yellow gown with a floral print to wear as she waited with President Donald Trump for their guests. Melania and President Trump were photographed as they awaited the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Monday, June 26. However, this isn’t the first time Melania has been spotted in yellow.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania previously wore a bright yellow Christian Dior silk crepe dress back in May. Back then, Melania was praised for looking good in yellow, and apparently, Mrs. Trump has chosen the yellow theme once more.

According to White House Wardrobe, Melania donned a design by Emilio Pucci when she chose to wear the belted floral-print crepe gown that hung so low to the ground that one couldn’t see the shoes she wore with the $2,160 gown. As seen on the Net-a-Porter website, the gown is sold out in one size, with all but one size reporting “low stock” as of this writing. The Pucci dress reportedly fits true to size, so shoppers are being advised to order their normal sizes, although the description of the gown admits that the dress Melania wore has been designed for a slim fit. With shoulder pads on the inside, the gown harkens back to the fit of 1980s-style garb in some ways.

Melania paired the dress with a belt, as Mrs. Trump usually does with many of her outfits, in order to emphasize her waist. As seen in the above photo, Melania sat up straight in the Oval Office of the White House as Mr. and Mrs. Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

European fashion blogger Heaven LM was able to quickly identify the gown Melania wore, which was coupled with a wide black belt that also appeared to have a design emblazoned across it. The gown is made of fabric that doesn’t stretch, with a mid-weight feel. Petite frames were advised to perhaps order one size smaller than usual, with the five-foot 10-inch model on the Net-a-Porter shown wearing an “IT 40” dress size, which translates to a size 10 in the U.S.

Emilio Pucci’s designer, Massimo Giorgetti, credited Radiohead with inspiring him to use bright colors for the Pre-Fall ’17 collection, like the yellow or “saffron” gown created from flowing, fluid crepe to skim Melania’s figure. White and lilac flowers adorned the yellow gown, and apparently, the wide belt that cinched Melania’s waist came with the yellow gown.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]