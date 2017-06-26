Britney Spears’ New Fragrance To Be Released Soon

Britney Spears is back — with yet another perfume! The pop star is wrapping up her residency in Las Vegas this year, but she has plenty of other tricks up her sleeve. While fans all over the world have been waiting for Spears to announce another album or a world tour (she has been in Asia performing over the past couple of weeks), she has decided to release another fragrance.

According to Us Weekly, Spears has created a new scent to add to her popular line. VIP Private Show Britney Spears will be sold exclusively at Kohl’s in the coming weeks. The perfume has notes of blood orange, violet, and golden amber, which give it a fruity and floral scent. Brit’s previous scents walk the line between fruity and floral, and just about all of them have been really popular.

The perfume comes in a hexagon-shaped bottle. The liquid is pink and the bottle top is gold, making for a very pretty display.

The songstress previously released a perfume called Private Show, named after a song from her album Glory. The perfume was in a similar bottle, with a clear liquid, gold writing, and a pink top. The sweet scent had notes of whipped crème coffee, dulce de leche, luminous amber, and a hint of nectarine. It was undoubtedly one of Spears’ more unique scents, but it again combined a sweet note with a bit of fruit from the nectarine and, of course, amber — one of Britney Spears’ favorites.

Throwback to Japan!!!!! Absolutely loving everything about this tour! So incredible!! Can't wait for Bangkok ✨ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Although Private Show VIP is, in essence, an extension of the original, the scent will be completely different. Britney fans seem to be really excited to give it a go.

VIP Private Show Britney Spears will retail for $33 and will be available starting on July 8. Are you excited to hear that Britney Spears will be releasing a new scent this year? Do you think the combination of notes is something that you would like to try? Have you tried any of Spears’ other fragrances? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

???????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]