Former Green Bay Packers Player Ahman Green Arrested In Felony Child Abuse Case

Legendary former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested and booked early Monday morning in connection to a case allegedly involving felony child abuse. According to legal records in Brown County, Wisconsin, 40-year-old Ahman Green was first contacted by the Sheriff’s Department late Sunday night for an alleged child abuse incident that reportedly took place earlier in the evening.

As TMZ reports, the name of the alleged victim has not been made public, nor has the child’s relationship with the former Green Bay Packer. According to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Department, Ahman Green’s arrest was related to the alleged physical abuse of a child “in a family related incident.” No further details were immediately available regarding the nature of the alleged felony child abuse.

While few details have been made public, it is known that the felony child abuse count that Ahman Green has been charged with involves intentionally causing harm/cruelty toward a child. If convicted of the charge, the former Packer could be facing up to six years in prison.

“We had contact with Mr. Green on Sunday June 25th at 11:30 p.m. He was arrested for physical abuse of a child in a family related incident.”

At this early stage of the case, no defense attorney has yet been listed with the court, nor has Lammi Sports Management, an agency with connections to Green and which has been involved in his most recent public appearances, issued a statement or replied to requests for comment.

Hoping the news about Ahman Green is not true. I've met him a few times, seemed like a good guy. — Travis G (@TravisG1988) June 26, 2017

What I've said about Adrian Peterson also applies to Ahman Green, if he is guilty. It's not difficult: If you harm children, you're a dick. — James Korsmo (@TTSO_James) June 26, 2017

His wife says don't believe everything you hear or read. I don't believe it. I can't. — Ashley (@girlonthefield) June 26, 2017

The condition of the child allegedly abused by Ahman Green is unknown, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office been keeping details of the incident closely guarded. Aside from their original confirmation of the former Green Bay Packers running back’s arrest, they have referred questions to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, which is now handling the case against Green.

“The referral has been made to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office and any additional requests will need to be made to them as we cannot comment on pending cases.”

Green rose to fame during his career with the Packers, during which time he was a four-time Pro Bowl running back. He was also inducted into the prestigious Packers Hall of Fame in 2014 and has the distinction of being the all-time leading rusher in team history.

Ahman Green is currently being held without bail, pending an appearance before a judge to answer to the current felony child abuse charges that have been levied against him.

[Featured Image by Brown County Sheriff’s Department]