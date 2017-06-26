‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Order Of Rose Ceremony Results After 2 Episodes For Rachel Lindsay This Week

ABC is absolutely determined to make viewers believe that they really don’t know what is going to happen on each season of The Bachelorette before it happens. They’ve tried every method imaginable to get you to think that what you read online won’t actually end up coming true. This week, ABC is even throwing two episodes on back-to-back nights at you in hopes that you’ll maybe be surprised by what happens with Rachel Lindsay and the rose ceremony eliminations.

Please note that the following information will contain possible spoilers for the current season of The Bachelorette, starring Rachel Lindsay. If you don’t want to know what happens, stop reading now.

A couple of weeks ago, The Bachelorette was postponed due to Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals which saw the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week, Episode 4 of Rachel Lindsay’s season went off without a hitch, and ABC simply stated that everything was going to be pushed back by one week.

It seems they forget things rather quickly as the new schedule has Episode 5 airing on Monday night and Episode 6 on Tuesday. This shake-up was likely due to Bachelor In Paradise resuming its production after going on a short hiatus.

Which of these men will be the final four? You have 2 hours to lock in your #TheBachelorette Fantasy League picks! https://t.co/UThzRmZ2J9 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 19, 2017

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Bachelorette – Who goes home this week?

Expect some wonky happenings on the episodes tonight and tomorrow night as we aren’t exactly sure who will end up going home. According to Reality Steve, these guys will/should be gone by the end of Tuesday night:

Episode 5:

Josiah Graham

Lee Garrett

Anthony or Kenny

Episode 6:

Will Gaskins

Alex Bordyukov

One unknown guy

That will mark the end of this week unless ABC decides to do something else with editing, but here is how the rest of the season should go.

Episodes 7-11: From six men to the Season Finale

Looking through the updated schedule on the official website of ABC, everything has been adjusted once again, and it really has to be due to things calming down on Bachelor In Paradise. Now, the focus is back on Rachel and her season, but it has really been put on a bit of a back burner.

Episode 7 – Airing July 3

Matt Munson

Adam Gottschalk

Down to 4 men

Episode 8 – Hometown Dates – Airing July 10

Dean Unglert

Down to 3 men

Episode 9 – Overnight Dates – Airing July 17

The final three guys meet her family in Dallas before heading to Spain for the overnight dates on this season of The Bachelorette. Due to Rachel’s sister being pregnant, everyone couldn’t go straight to Spain since the guys had to meet her family because they wouldn’t be able to be at the season finale.

Eric Bigger

Down to 2 men

Episode 10 – The “Men Tell All” Special – Airing July 24

There will be no eliminations during this week, obviously.

Episode 11 – Airing July 31, Season Finale – Airing July 31

Peter Krause

ABC is doing a grand job of trying to prove the spoiler sites wrong with altered schedules, double episodes in one week, and a lot more. Last season on The Bachelor, ABC used clever editing and cut-away moments with “To Be Continued” screens so that fans would think something shocking was coming.

At the end of the season, virtually everything that was reported by spoiler sites still happened, but anything is possible. Even now, Reality Steve has admitted that his original final three choices for this season of The Bachelorette were incorrect.

Two episodes this week will have Rachel Lindsay sending home anywhere from four to six of her remaining guys on The Bachelorette. Looking at the schedule of episodes through the rest of the summer, the confusion should lighten up a bit after she whittles it down to just six men remaining. It has been a strange season of the hit series on ABC, and the rose ceremony eliminations have been the least of the drama, but now, you know when everyone is going home.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]