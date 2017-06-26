Megyn Kelly Ratings Drop Again Ahead Of ‘Lightened Summer Schedule’

Megyn Kelly’s new television show has been on a steady decline since its premiere a few weeks ago. For the fourth straight week, the Sunday night program dropped in viewership, declining in ratings once again, hitting a season low. According to the Daily Mail, the ratings dip put Kelly at 3.41 million views, down from last week’s 3.5 million (the week before, Kelly sat at 3.61 million).

Megyn Kelly’s show premiered with a whopping 6.1 million viewers, which was exceptional — but also fairly expected. Since just about everyone was curious to watch Kelly’s first show since leaving Fox — and her first interview on her new show (which was with Vladamir Putin), the high ratings were not super surprising. The drop in ratings in week two was also expected, but it’s possible that a 50 percent drop wasn’t anticipated.

That said, Kelly will not be on the air this coming weekend. NBC has chosen to have her show sidelined on Sunday night because it’s a holiday weekend. When she returns on July 9, it will only be for a few weeks. In September, Kelly’s show will take a backseat to Sunday Night Football.

Interestingly enough, NBC execs are not super worried about Kelly’s ratings — at least not yet. Despite what you might have heard, NBC is in this for the long haul. Execs realize that it may take some time for Kelly to build an audience, and giving her this limited summer schedule is supposed to help her ease into the new gig. The chances of NBC taking Kelly off of the air for low ratings are very slim.

Kelly should be able to hold on to the three million range over the next several weeks. Although she has been dropping about 100,000 per week, things seem relatively steady following the show’s premiere. Depending on who she is able to land for upcoming shows, things could really turn around for her. Regardless, she doesn’t seem worried and execs have said that everything is going well.

“Execs and show producers are feeling very proud of the show and the quality of stories, and they are playing the long game here. They know it’s a matter of years, not weeks, for this show to build an audience, especially with the limited initial schedule this summer,” reported the Daily Mail.

