Michael McCarthy Convicted Of Bella Bond Murder, Baby In Trash Bag Case — Eyes Parole In 15 Years?

Michael McCarthy was found guilty of the murder of little Bella Bond, the child that captured the hearts of the nation when she was found washed up on a beach of an island in Boston Harbor. The cold body of the 2-year-old toddler known only as “Baby Doe” at the time was discovered stuffed inside a trash bag by someone walking along the beach back in 2015.

“Baby Doe” went unnamed for three months after her body was found on June 25, 2015. A computer generated image of Bella Bond was created and posted in newspapers, on TV, and across the nation via social media sites in hopes of finding her identity. Millions saw the child’s picture, but not a soul could identify the beautiful little girl.

No one could understand how a child so young could be dead and no one was missing her, as she didn’t fit any missing person reports. Calls came in from all over the Boston area from people who knew a little girl that lived here or there, but they hadn’t been seen by neighbors in a while. Each and every one of the 20 well-being checks police did during this time turned up fine, according to KTLA’s article from back in 2015.

Michael McCarthy found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Bella Bond — CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2017

This was a heart-wrenching case for people across the nation as no one came forward to claim little Baby Doe. That changed back in September of 2015 when Baby Doe’s mother, Racheal Bond, told a friend that her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, had killed her 2-year-old daughter. This was the confession that blew the case wide open. Not only did they have the name of the child, but they had the details of how the little girl died.

Bond helped McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body, so she was charged as an accessory after the fact for the role she played in getting rid of the tiny body. Her testimony in McCarthy’s trial was part of her plea agreement, according to WCVB ABC News.

Bond saw McCarthy punch little Bella in the stomach with such force that it bounced the toddler’s “whole body” from that blow. This is what she testified to in court. She also told the court that when she tried to leave the room with Bella’s body, McCarthy threatened to kill her.

#BREAKING: Michael McCarthy GUILTY of murder in the second degree in #BellaBond trial — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) June 26, 2017

After McCarthy had killed Bella, Bond said that he told her in a later discussion that the child was “a demon” and “it was her time to die.” McCarthy’s attorney fought against Bond’s claims, putting the murder in her hands. The defense argued that it was Bond who killed the baby and blamed McCarthy.

Michael McCarthy found guilty in death of "Baby Doe" — 48 Hours (@48hours) June 26, 2017

Prosecutors charged McCarthy with first-degree murder, but the judge let the jury know that they had the option of considering two lesser charges of murder, which were second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. After five days of deliberation, the jury came back with a finding of guilty under the charge of second-degree murder.

McCarthy will be sentenced on Wednesday morning. A person is eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison for a second-degree murder conviction.

[Featured Image by Pat Greenhouse/AP Images]