New Banners Appear For ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ And ‘Black Panther’ With Less Than Four Weeks Until SDCC

Two of the most anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are likely going to get a lot of attention at the San Diego Comic-Con this year, but it has already started. With just under four weeks to go until the great event, new banners have popped up around town, and they look incredibly awesome. It really is so incredibly cool and gives fans chills to see the excitement starting already.

SDCC Blog noticed there is some action taking place around the convention center and in the downtown area to get ready for next month. Marvel has started placing their banners up, and the first two making an appearance are for Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

Thor battles Hulk in a battle of old friends from work

With Thor: Ragnarok hitting theaters this November, the hype has really been building for the next Marvel movie to hit theaters. It will be the third film in the series and will introduce a world where Thor and Hulk have to battle it out for their own existence.

The trailer featured some humorous moments, but there is so much more to come.

ICYMI: It’s beginning to look a lot like #SDCC! The #SDCC Gaslamp banners are up, and they’re Marvel-ous: https://t.co/Z0nAvcoBwHpic.twitter.com/5XfTKI6dl6 — SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) June 24, 2017

The banner for Thor: Ragnarok is the same as the movie poster that has been released by Marvel, but it is still cool to see it outside for the world to view. The film will hit theaters on November 3 of this year to get a jump start on the holiday season.

T’Challa rules his kingdom

The second banner is for Black Panther, which won’t be released in theaters until February 16, 2018, but the excitement has been building for this one since T’Challa debuted in Captain America: Civil War. This banner is different than the movie poster that showed the King of Wakanda sitting on his throne.

In Black Panther, T’Challa will return to his home to sit on his throne as the rightful king, but he must soon face a deadly enemy who looks to destroy his homeland.

No one is doubting that Marvel is going to bring everything imaginable to the San Diego Comic-Con, but to think differently would be to expect less of them. These banners were seen outside the site of SDCC almost a full month before it begins, and they’re making sure that fans get excited and ready for the big announcements. More will be added, but Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther were great ways to start the summer.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]