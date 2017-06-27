‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Juliet Set Cane Up By Spiking His Drink, Set Up The Pregnancy

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Juliet (Laur Allen) had been planning the seduction of Cane (Daniel Goddard) all along. On that fateful night in Tokyo, Juliet spiked his sake bombs and that is why he had no recollection of anything happening that night. Now Juliet is claiming that she is pregnant with Cane’s child, and had obviously been planning this setup for a very long time. She targeted Cane, spiked his drink and seduced him, knowing all along what her game plan was. The fact that Hilary suggested that she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, was just an added bonus.

Juliet is now conveniently pregnant with Cane’s child, from what was once considered to be a drunken mistake for both parties, has now become a cool and calculating plan on the part of Juliet. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Juliet’s history will begin to surface as the summer goes on. Juliet was initially hired by Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to help Cane with the Sato San deal in Tokyo. When they succeeded and secured the contract for Brash and Sassy, Victoria told the pair to enjoy the night. Cane was merrily drinking away, while Juliet was stealthily sipping hers.

Young and the Restless viewers will remember that Juliet told Cane that they had slept together in Tokyo, and he didn’t remember it at all. She told him that she would keep their secret. Cane told Juliet that he had never cheated on Lily (Christel Khalil) before. Nevertheless, it wasn’t like he was going to tell Lily and risk their marriage, so he never told Lily or anyone else the truth.

The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry states that Lily will confront Juliet at the Genoa City Athletic Club. This is when Juliet will conveniently collapse and the story of her being pregnant will come to light. She will name Cane as the father of The Ashby family will be in a shambles as Cane and Lily’s twins try and deal with their dad fathering a child out of wedlock. Lily will be devastated.

Young and the Restless spoilers also state that there will be a paternity test that proves that Cane is the father, but somebody will question the validity of it.

