Jinger Duggar Wearing Pants Underneath Dress Still Sparks Drama, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Remains Supportive

Jinger Duggar, ever since she got married to Jeremy Vuolo, has increased the number of times she wears pants in public. And not just any regular jeans, but shorts that reveal her knees. While some fans have remarked the temperature in her new place of residence, most fans have noted that she is experimenting with her wardrobe now that she is married. Despite all the drama that Jinger wearing pants has caused, her husband seems supportive of her sartorial decision!

The 23-year-old Duggar is one of the two married children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who live outside of Arkansas. After her wedding, she moved to Laredo, Texas so that she can be with her husband as he works to become a part of Christian ministry. In the first few months since their wedding, several pictures of Jinger wearing pants surfaced, which has shocked the faithful followers of Jill & Jessa Counting On.

When Jinger and Jeremy were caught on the campus of University of Texas, she was wearing shorts that clearly revealed her knees. The fans know that the Duggars enforce modest dressing, which means that no revealing of cleavage, thighs, armpits and even knees for girls.

She also caused a media splash when she appeared on a road trip with her sisters Jessa and Jana wearing jeans. The other girls in the trip were all wearing skirts and dresses, which made her stand out.

Best day ever. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

The latest picture she posted of herself on Instagram is when her husband’s parents visited their new home in Laredo. This time, Jinger wore a dress over her tight pants, but that still managed to spark drama in the comment section. Most of the fans are in support of her more adventurous wardrobe selection.

Mom & Dad Vuolo are in town ❤️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

“I love that she’s wearing pants,” Colleen Richey wrote.

Another follower called Kathy Horton Ehler wrote, “It is great. Live your life and enjoy. Your clothes don’t measure your devotion to Christ as you dressed here.”

Pants have not been the only reason that Jinger has been in the news. Now that has been almost eight months since her wedding, her sisters and the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On are eager to know if she is expecting a baby sometime soon. When Jinger posted a picture from her engagement, with a note that read, “Can I tag along?”, many of the fans initially thought that it was a pregnancy announcement.

“This would honestly be a really cute pregnancy announcement idea, because it defined the early part of their relationship,” Madison Heppe wrote.

Some decided to directly ask the 23-year-old Duggar the hotly debated question.

“When is there gonna be a mini Jinger / Jeremy running around?” Amber Dawn Craven commented.

With her younger sister Joy-Anna getting married, her younger brother Joseph getting engaged, it may be that Jinger is withholding her good news until she gets to fully take on the media spotlight. Until then, the fans will have to keep an eye out for Jinger’s appearances on the next episodes of Jill & Jessa Counting On!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]