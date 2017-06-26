Joy-Anna Duggar Forgets Father’s Day After Wedding, Too Busy With Austin Forsyth On Honeymoon?

Joy-Anna Duggar got married this month to Austin Forsyth. As with all Duggar girls, Joy-Anna got to travel abroad for the first time after the wedding and start her life independent from her parents. With the wedding festivities, moving out, and enjoying her time in Switzerland with her new husband, it looks like the bride has forgotten to say a few words to Jim Bob Duggar on Father’s Day!

The 19-year-old Duggar got married much quicker than fans had anticipated. Her wedding date was known to be on her 20th birthday, October 28, but the young couple decided to expedite their ceremony so that they can start their lives together.

“Thank you to all for your prayers and encouragement,” they wrote on the family blog. “We are loving married life and having the opportunity to see these beautiful places together! We will cherish these memories for the rest of our lives!”

Can't wait to be married to my mrs perfect A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Right now, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are in Switzerland, enjoying hiking and camping in the Alps. Her 23-year-old husband is known as an avid outdoorsman. Their bachelor and bachelorette parties were also camping trips, which just shows their love for nature.

In the midst of all these new things happening in her life, it looks like Joy-Anna forgot to send a little message to her dad on Father’s Day. Jinger Duggar, who now lives in Texas after getting married to Jeremy Vuolo, sent in a video. Her other married sisters, Jill and Jessa, each wrote a blog post about how he has been a big figure in their lives. The other siblings, who still live at home, made presents and decorations around the house to show their gratitude.

Jim Bob’s wife, Michelle, put together a post showing the good work that her children have done around the house.

“I am so glad that the Lord brought us together all those years ago and that I am your partner in life to raise these amazing children,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day, Jim Bob—we all love you so much!”

But the fans have not heard from Joy-Anna at all. The last they heard from them was from Austin’s Instagram account when they posted a sweet selfie from Europe.

Honeymoon A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Considering how her other married sisters opened their own Instagram account after the wedding, it will only be a matter of time till the fans get to hear directly from Joy-Anna.

Do you think Joy-Anna will make a belated post to thank her father, or do you think she will let things slide until she is settled into her new life with Austin? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]