‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Confides In Katie About Steffy, Summer Romance In The Making

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the long-awaited Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) romance begins with a simple confession at a business meeting. As Katie and Wyatt talk business, a certain person’s name comes up, and with it the conversation becomes personal. Wyatt has an unrequited love and her name is Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and when she becomes the subject of their conversation, all his feelings about her come to the surface. He will need to vent and tell someone about his feelings and he chooses to confide in Katie. After all, Katie has been through the same thing when she had to watch her sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) marry the love of her life, her ex-husband Bill (Don Diamont).

Wyatt will tell Katie that he still has feelings for Steffy, according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans know that she married Wyatt’s brother Liam (Scott Clifton), but Wyatt may feel like Liam stole what he was supposed to have with Steffy: his dream. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that he knows that Steffy has moved on but he still reminisces about what could have been if there romance was allowed to blossom.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will empathize with Wyatt. Celeb Dirty Laundry states that Katie will “mention her own situation.” She recounts how her own sister Brooke declared her love for her husband Bill. Bill ultimate y couldn’t ignore Brooke’s feelings and after much drama, Katie walked away. Now Katie and Bill are married, and Katie is left high and dry. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie had wanted Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke to get married, because Bill and Katie share a child together.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Katie aren’t exactly the best of friends either, so how would a romance work between Quinn’s son and Katie? Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt could change Katie’s perspective of his mother, and that this may soften Katie towards Quinn a bit more.

This the seeds for the Bold and the Beautiful summer romance are sown, in a simple confession that becomes a firm friendship that grow into love.

