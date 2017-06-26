Jeremy Clarkson Explains Richard Hammond’s Rimac Crash: ‘He Can’t See Over The Steering Wheel’

If there’s something that Jeremy Clarkson would never fail to do, it is to poke fun at his colleagues, Richard Hammond and James May, better known among fans as the Hamster and Captain Slow. In a recently published article, the acclaimed auto presenter and journalist offered an explanation for Hammond’s high-profile crash in a Rimac Concept One EV earlier this month. Needless to say, Clarkson’s piece was a classic.

In an article written for the Sunday Times, the Grand Tour host started off by pointing out Hammond’s long and storied history of car crashes, stating that just a few years ago, the Hamster ended up in a coma for a few weeks after attempting to drive a rocket-propelled car down a runway. Clarkson followed up his statement by saying that with his recent high-profile accident, Hammond just proved that he could not do simple hill climbs as well.

“And now, having established he can’t drive in a straight line, he has proved he can’t drive round corners either. All he had to do was drive a small electric car up a Swiss hill, which he managed, but then somehow, on a left-hand bend after the finish line, he lost control, rolled down a bank and ended up in a hospital. Again.”

True to Clarkson’s character, the leader of the Grand Tour trio stated that if Hammond continues his crashing ways, it would not be long before basic tasks such as getting dressed become too much to handle, according to an article in DriveTribe. Such statements, unsurprisingly, are classic Clarkson.

“At this rate, he will get to the point where he forgets how to get undressed at night. He’ll put his clothes on in the morning and then assume they will be cut off by paramedics at some point later in the day.”

Overall, Clarkson stated that Hammond probably crashes too much due to, unsurprisingly, his small stature. According to the ex-Top Gear presenter, Hammond’s crash history is nothing to scoff at, which included high-performance Nobles, Porches, and Jaguars, on prolific racetracks such as the Virginia International Raceway, the Imola, and the Mugello.

“Maybe it’s because he can’t see over the steering wheel. Who knows?”

While admitting that Hammond’s crash was a shocking event on its own, Jeremy Clarkson stated that the true victim of the unfortunate incident was not Hammond at all, but the Rimac Concept One EV that he destroyed. Clarkson, who has never been known to be a fan of electric vehicles, has described the Rimac Concept One as “amazing” and a possible game-changer in the world of green supercars.

The Rimac Concept One is one of the most powerful electric supercars in the auto world, boasting four electric motors corresponding to each of the vehicle’s wheels. Together, the four motors produce an impressive 1,200 hp. Coupled with the powerful torque that EVs are known for, the acceleration of the Concept One is, for lack of a better term, insane.

Clarkson lauded Rimac for creating such a powerful, beautiful, and most of all, extremely fast vehicle, even going so far to say that larger automakers such as Land Rover would do well to consult the Concept One’s creators about how green technology could be properly applied in vehicles. That is, of course, after Rimac makes another Concept One vehicle to replace the one that Hammond totaled.

