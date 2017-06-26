Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is definitely serious. The couple have been talking about getting married and starting a family together, and some fans believe that they may have taken the next step over the weekend on Khloe’s 33rd birthday.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian was seen sporting a gorgeous diamond ring during her birthday bash over the weekend, which sparked rumors that her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, may have popped the question as part of her birthday surprise. However, that might not be the case. While Khloe was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, fans have seen her wear the piece of jewelry in the past. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even showed a photo of the ring on her Instagram page, so it is not a new addition.

However, Tristan did give Khloe a big surprise of her birthday. The NBA baller threw his girlfriend a huge surprise party to celebrate the special day, and Kardashian was reportedly shocked and excited to see all of her loved ones were in attendance. The party was held at the West Hollywood lounge and included some of Khloe’s favorite food such as french fries and chicken fingers.

The Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engagement rumors have been swirling for some time. However, it doesn’t seem that the gorgeous couple are engaged just yet. However, they are making some big plans for their future. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan are allegedly planning a wedding and a baby in the near future.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Kardashian has revealed in the past that she and Thompson have seriously talked about starting a family together, and that the NBA star has told her that he wants to have five or six children with her. As many fans know, Tristan is already a father to a 6-month-old son, Prince, whose mother is Tristan’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Khloe has reportedly spent some time with Tristan and his son, and loves seeing her man as a loving father.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

What are your thoughts on the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engagement rumors? Do you think he’ll pop the question soon?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]