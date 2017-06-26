Beyonce and JAY-Z have brought their twins home from the hospital. According to TMZ, the power couple got the “okay” from doctors after both twins thrived over the past week and a half. The family of five is said to be living in a secluded rental home, adjusting to their new normal.

The babies were born a bit early and were reportedly “under the lights” for a few days, perhaps suffering from jaundice. Doctors wanted to keep the twins in the hospital to make sure that they were completely healthy before allowing them to go home. Despite reports that the couple’s boy-girl twins were still in the hospital as of today, TMZ has confirmed that the babies actually went home a couple of days ago.

As for where the family is staying, they are renting a stunning 10-bedroom home in Malibu. According to the Daily Mail, the couple is paying something like $400,000 per month to stay in the villa, which they officially moved their twins into on Wednesday, June 21. The home is situated on a whopping 6.3 acres and features incredible views of the ocean. There are plenty of gardens to admire while taking the babies out for a walk, as a rose garden with more than 1,000 flowering bushes is on the property along with a beautifully landscaped desert area. There is lush greenery around every turn, which you can see in some of the photos below.

Inside Beyonce’s $400,000-a-month baby love nest in Malibu https://t.co/3V4uGmQyF3 pic.twitter.com/QghHemGsFE — Trending Celeb News (@Celebrilizer) June 26, 2017

And, as you can probably imagine, the nursery is most likely exceptional (to say the least). No details about the babies’ new room(s) have been revealed yet, however.

According to TMZ, Beyonce and JAY-Z will be spending the summer in Malibu. They will stay in their rental home for the first couple months of their twins’ lives before moving into a new home. The couple is said to be looking for a permanent abode in California, moving there from New York after the decision to raise their family on the West Coast (the couple still owns a gorgeous apartment in the TriBeCa neighborhood of New York City).

Beyonce and JAY-Z have yet to officially announce the arrival of their twins. Bey gave birth to a boy and a girl on Monday, June 12. Their names have not been released.

