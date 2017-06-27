Samsung Galaxy Note 8 New Leaks Reveal Design, Fingerprint Sensor Location

Fresh leaks reveal what could be the final design of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and confirm some of the rumors regarding its fingerprint sensor.

In a report from BGR, the new leaks were posted on Chinese site Weibo, showing the supposed Galaxy Note 8. The image shows that the newest Samsung mobile device has an updated Infinity Display, which has a higher screen-to-body ratio than the Galaxy S8. On the downside, the picture confirms the rumors that the tech giant was not able to incorporate its fingerprint sensor in the display. Instead, the fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the phone. It also shows that Galaxy Note 8 will have a dual camera setup, as well as a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit and heart rate sensor.

Meanwhile, popular leakster Evan Blass said on Twitter that the leaked slide is fake. He pointed out the typo in the branding, which should be “Note8” and not “Note 8” with space. The camera setup is also reportedly wrong.

At this point, nothing is confirmed yet regarding the specs and design of the new Galaxy Note 8. The rumored specs indicated that it will be much similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8. It features a bezel-less design, a massive 6.3-inch 18.5:9 aspect ratio Infinity Display, with Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipsets, 6 GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel dual rear camera. Its built-in battery has a capacity of 3,300 mAh, which is less than what the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had. The S Pen stylus has also been updated with new features.

Latest huge Galaxy Note 8 leak points to troubling trend in 2017 https://t.co/GUgVgmOW2b pic.twitter.com/RFbMvNxdq1 — BGR.com (@BGR) June 27, 2017

The specs may sound great, but they come with a big price tag. According to reports, the Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung’s most expensive phone yet. It is expected to launch in Europe for around €1,000 and a little over $900 in the United States, as reported by Forbes. Experts believe the era of $1,000-phone has begun. Last year, Apple started that trend by adding $20 to the price tag of its iPhone 7 Plus tier. With Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s projected price, it seems that the trend is going to continue in the near future.

Galaxy Note 8 leak reveals Samsung's expensive secrets https://t.co/D3PVSdzPTX pic.twitter.com/WmppWHRIM6 — Forbes Tech News (@ForbesTech) June 26, 2017

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Note 8 in late August at a press conference. Some expect the device to go on sale by late September.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]