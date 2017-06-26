Josh Duggar Keeps Mum On Wife Anna Duggar’s Birthday To Pull News Outlets Away From New Baby And Family

Josh Duggar may feel as though he is getting too much public exposure. Not only has he withdrawn from suing a magazine with his sisters, but he also kept his silence on his wife Anna Duggar’s birthday. With their fifth baby arriving soon and the family in legal turmoil, it is possible that Josh Duggar felt it was best to make as little news as possible.

However, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, decided to celebrate Anna’s birthday on their official Facebook page. At the same time, they revealed some never-been-seen-before pictures of Josh’s growing family and wrote a nice message to their daughter-in-law.

“Happy birthday to our wonderful daughter-in-law, Anna,” they wrote on Facebook. “You are such treasure to us in every way. We love you so much and thank God for you. We are so blessed to have you in our family!!”

Check out Josh, Anna, and their four children enjoying their time on a beach.

Ever since it was revealed that Josh Duggar has molested several of his sisters — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna — and that he has opened an extramarital affair account on Ashley Madison, the Duggars have tried hard to improve their image. With their spin-off Jill & Jessa Counting On, they started to display the lives of their younger children. As they start courting, get engaged, married, and begin their own families, the Duggars are trying hard to focus on the good things that are happening to them now.

Despite their efforts, Josh still manages to create drama for his family with the wrongdoings from his past. His latest withdrawal from the court case seems to show that he is trying to limit his involvement with the law.

“The lawsuit centered on the fact that police released information to a celebrity magazine about allegations that Duggar sexually abused his sisters when they were minors,” reports Arkansas Online. “The plaintiffs claimed that the officials should not have released police documents to In Touch Weekly magazine. Duggar’s attorney Gregory Payne filed the one-sentence motion to withdraw Friday, and it was granted by U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks.”

Soon, Josh’s family will have some good news of their own. Anna is pregnant with his fifth baby. In her latest picture, it’s unclear far along she is, but it looks like she is gearing up to change her family for the better.

The fans are also wondering if her delivery will be followed on Jill & Jessa Counting On. While her husband is not allowed on the show due to his scandals, it is likely that Anna will be able to tell her story in a short web-exclusive video for the fans to enjoy.

Do you think Josh and Anna will ultimately be able to escape their negative connotations in the news? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]