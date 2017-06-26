Where Are Barack And Michelle Obama Vacationing Now? Couple Resume Pricey Excursions With Daughters In Tow

Barack and Michelle Obama have been living an enviable life of travel since leaving the White House in January. Other than making select appearances around New York City, Washington, D.C., and Florida, the Obamas have been vacationing as they unwind from serving in the highest office. After enjoying the sun on Southern Pacific islands and sightseeing in Italy, the Obamas are in Indonesia — this time with Malia and Sasha in tow.

The Daily Mail reports that Barack and Michelle Obama were with their daughters enjoying some whitewater rafting in Bali over the weekend. The family was photographed wearing helmets and life jackets.

The Obamas arrived in Indonesia on Friday evening and checked in at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud. Villas there begin at a cost of $2,500 a night. Soon thereafter, the family ventured through the lush Jatiluwih rice terrace, a place of UNESCO World Heritage. Barack wore a blue polo shirt, while Michelle donned a baseball cap and vest; she had her coat tied round her waist.

Barack will travel to the island of Java, where he’s scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta. He lived there during his childhood in the 1960s after his mother married her second husband, who was from Indonesia.

Barack and Michelle Obama were in Hawaii on Thursday where Barack’s half-sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, lives. She also joined the family on their trip to Bali. Friday night, the whole family arrived by private jet in Guam, where heavy security was in place. Their jet had priority over all other flights, though efforts were made to minimize any disruptions to other flights.

Malia, 18, is still in her gap year, and Sasha just celebrated her Sweet 16 birthday. She’s still attending Sidwell Friends school in Washington.

White water briefing! The Obamas take some time away from their luxury $2,500-a-night Indonesian resort https://t.co/fLxEHB6cV8 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 26, 2017

The $2,500 villa where the Obamas are staying has a private pool and sun terrace overlooking rice fields that surround the Ayung River. There are several activities offered for visitors at the resort, including anti-gravity yoga classes in addition to rafting on the river. Barack and Michelle Obama will stay with their daughters at the Four Seasons for five days before the former president goes to the island of Java. He’ll also visit Yogyakarta, a city rich in cultural heritage where Obama’s mother conducted anthropological research.

The Obamas vacationing out in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/4MJRJThXjr — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 26, 2017

The former president is expected to speak on “globalization and pluralism” at the congressional event in Jakarata. Indonesia’s foreign ministry revealed that Barack and Michelle Obama’s vacation in Indonesia happened after receiving multiple invitations from President Joko Widodo.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]