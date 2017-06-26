Vera Mol: ‘Bad English’ Blamed For Bungee Jump Tragedy That Killed Teen

Vera Mol, 17, died while bungee jumping in Spain. The Dutch teen reportedly jumped before the rope was tied to the ledge and plunged to her death. The bungee jump instructor blamed a miscommunication due to his English for the premature jump.

The bungee jump rope was attached to Vere Mol but not to the bridge on the Cabezon de la Sal in Cantabria. The Dutch teen reportedly thought the bungee jump instructor said “now jump” instead of “no jump.”

The tragic bungee jump happened in 2015. Now, the unidentified bungee jump instructor is on trial after being accused of causing the teenager’s death, the Daily Mail reports.

The judge hearing the case has stated the instructor should have looked at Vera Mol’s identification to make sure she was at least 18-years-old before even allowing her to put on the bungee gear. Spanish regulations prohibit using the Cabezon de la Sal bridge for bungee jumping, the Mirror reports.

The Cantabria judge also deemed the instructor’s English as being “macarronico,” which translates to, “very bad.” After the court heard the details of Vera Mol’s fatal bungee jumping accident, the judge said the tragedy could have been avoided if the instructor had used the phrase “don’t jump” instead of “no jump.”

Dood Haagse Vera Mol (17) was schuld van bungeejumpbedrijf – #omroepwest https://t.co/nO81ejG9T1 — Theun Papa (@Estepona1973) June 21, 2017

Vera Mol was just 10 days away from starting her final year at the Hague Montessori Lyceum school, AD News reports. Peter van Schie, a teacher at the school, said Mol was a good student and a very talented young woman who was given “far too little time.”

Flow Track, the company that operates the bungee jumping operation in northern Spain, claims the teenager’s death was an accident. However, the company has now reportedly admitted Vera Mol’s death was caused by a miscommunication while she was given jumping instructions by an employee.

Rechtbank veroordeelt Spaans bedrijf Aqua21 voor dood Nederlandse scholier Vera Mol bij bungeejump in 2015. https://t.co/xDjvxoPw7W — Zoutberg (@zoutbergES) June 21, 2017

Vera Mol had never gone bungee jumping before and was the last in her travel group to do so the day she died. Mol was part of a group of 13 Belgian and Dutch visitors to Spain. Five chaperones, or monitors, were traveling with the group of minors, according to a report by the El Pais.

[Featured Image by Stas Vulkanov/Shutterstock]