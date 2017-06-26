Why Won’t The Brown Family Admit That Ami Has Cancer On ‘Alaskan Bush People’? Does It Prove Show Is Fake?

There’s something very strange about Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis on Alaskan Bush People: no one in the family wants to admit that she has cancer.

And while we’ll be the first ones to admit that having cancer is a difficult thing indeed, it’s better to accept it while it’s going on and get the proper treatment than to ignore it and hope it goes away.

So that brings us to the latest report from Radar Online, which suggests that the stars of Alaskan Bush People are having a bit of an issue when it comes to admitting that the matriarch of the family is not well.

“I think its because nobody knows what to say really,” Snowbird, 22, replied. “Nobody wants to say the word ‘cancer.'” As Radar previously reported, the 53-year-old mother of seven is believed to be undergoing treatment in Los Angeles for cancer. She has suffered in the past from cervical radiculitis, a form of nerve damage in the spine. “Over the years a lot of things have tried to knock us down. We’ve come across a lot of obstacles. But we could fix them all,” Snowbird continued in the clip. “I think why this is the hardest is because we can’t fix it. My family finds strength with each other more than anything else.”

Regardless of your opinion of Alaskan Bush People or the show, it’s rather heartbreaking to watch her go through this all.

People Magazine, meanwhile, is reporting that the Brown family are going through “unimaginable crisis” as a result of all of this. What’s more, Ami’s illness combined with Matt’s injury (when the refrigerator door blew off and injured him) is causing the family to really go through the wringer.

The outlet spoke about Bill’s desire to leave the family’s homestead in rural Alaska, and needless to say, it didn’t go over well.

“Good Lord will takes care of us,” husband Bill, 64, tells Ami. “He always does.” Ami’s health crisis will take members of the Brown family to Southern California this season as she undergoes tests to determine what is causing her debilitating pain and weight loss. “We’ve worried so much and we’ve waited so long,” son Gabe, 27, says of awaiting Ami’s test results. “I don’t really have any thoughts left.” “Sinking boats we’ve survived — with babies. I can handle [this],” Ami says of what the show’s narrator calls an “unthinkable crisis.” She adds, “I’m tough.”

Monsters and Critics, for their part, reports that the Alaskan Bush People‘s desire to move out of the bush is proof, to their critics, that the show is fake.

However, what the critics are failing to take into account is the fact that there are the best hospitals in the world outside of Alaska, and just like “normal” people who don’t live in the bush, people want their sick parents to get the best care possible.

“But footage from the season ahead shows some frank discussions as Ami admits they may have to close a chapter on their current life and “start a new book”. Husband Billy says: “For years the bush has been our home but now everything has changed. My wife Ami is sick — we’re going to have to leave Alaska.” In another scene Matt also admits: “Our lives are changing. We’re closing down and moving out.”

