Will Barron Trump’s Mom Diet, Exercise At SoulCycle Gym Like Former First Lady Michelle? Obama Hit Target, Too

Does First Lady Melania Trump exercise? That’s the question that comes to mind when Melania’s strong calves are on display in videos from the White House that are produced like an old Hollywood movie, as reported by the Inquisitr. Or when Melania’s deltoid muscles are caught on camera as Mrs. Trump was photographed hoisting a baby in the air at the White House. Obviously, the first lady stays in shape somehow, but one of the only readily findable photos of Melania in a gym was when she accompanied then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to cast their ballots at a polling station that happened to be in a school gym on November 8, 2016, in New York.

As reported by ABC News, all the buzz and spin lately has been about Melania making her 11-year-old son Barron her first priority since relocating to the White House. Barron loves D.C., according to Melania. And Melania loves the White House so much that she doesn’t have time to miss New York. But talk is rampant in how much Melania will leave the White House, and how she will do it.

Melania has already been spotted eating dinner with President Trump, as witnessed by the Instagram geo-tracking feature that tracks Mr. Trump at various Trump properties, as reported by the Inquisitr.

But will that tracking feature ever catch Melania in D.C., at a trendy restaurant that doesn’t have the Trump name emblazoned on the front? Will it find Melania buried in sweat in a SoulCycle spinning class or hitting up Target like former First Lady Michelle Obama did?

Probably not, say insiders who note how private the 47-year-old Melania has been. Even though first ladies generally require less security than their husbands, times have changed since Mrs. Obama called the White House a really “nice prison.” Whereas former First Lady Hillary Clinton had her security members dress like regular people when Hillary would put on a hat, sunglasses and a sweatsuit and go on her merry way, there was no Instagram geo-tagging feature back then that immediately told folks online her location. The eagle-eyed social media users weren’t a thing when former First Lady Laura Bush shopped in Georgetown.

According to W Magazine, Melania enjoys a 75-minute makeup routine. However, there’s still a lot to be learned about Melania’s diet and exercise regimen. Depending how long Melania and Barron live in the White House with President Trump, time will spill more details about her workout routine.

