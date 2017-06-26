Trump Travel Ban Is Back On: Supreme Court Allows Portions Of Law To Go Into Effect

The Trump travel ban is back in effect, sort of. The Supreme Court on Monday allowed portions of the ban to go into effect but promised to re-visit the issue when the court convenes for its next session in the fall, the Washington Post is reporting.

In a rare court victory for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court ruled that portions of the “Muslim travel ban,” as it’s come to be known, can go into effect. However, the court also severely limited the ban’s scope. Further, the ban will be reviewed again in October, at which time the court may throw it out entirely, may allow all of it to go into effect, or may not rule on it at all, considering it was only supposed to be temporary.

In its original form, the travel ban was intended to temporarily halt immigration from six nations with a majority Muslim population: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. However, Monday’s ruling allows nationals to come to the United States, following routine immigration vetting procedures in place for all foreign nationals, if they have “a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

In other words, the ban would not apply to a would-be visitor who has relatives in the U.S. or is (or was) a student in the U.S.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Trump appointee Neil M. Gorsuch were prepared to let the ban fully go into effect without any limitations and, in fact, objected to the court’s “compromise.”

Trump’s travel ban, as well as an earlier version that was even more strict, have been met with opposition from the general public. What’s more, the lower courts have been almost unanimous in ruling the ban unconstitutional.

Monday’s decision will hardly be the final word on the matter. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the ban during its fall session, and its future is far from certain. What’s more, the ban, which was ostensibly intended to be temporary, may no longer be in effect by that time, rending the court’s decision moot.

