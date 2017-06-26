Ivanka Trump Gives Dad An ‘A’ In His Job As President, But Says They Don’t Always Agree

Ivanka Trump is one of her father’s most loyal supporters, but she’s openly admitted that they don’t always agree on all issues. The first daughter and assistant to the president appeared once again on Fox and Friends Monday for an interview and opened up about how she feels her father is performing in office.

The Hill recapped several questions Ivanka Trump was asked by the hosts and let it be known that she thinks dad is doing just fine overall leading the country. Despite the turbulent atmosphere in Washington and the entire nation over the looming healthcare bill, Ivanka believes things are going well.

Ivanka thinks it’s “normal” that she and her father don’t agree on every issue they discuss. She explained that she and President Trump cover a “plethora” of issues and that he trusts her to give him “open and candid feedback” as well as giving her opinions. Ivanka shared that she makes her positions known to him on different topics and that “sometimes we agree. Sometimes we disagree.”

When asked to provide specifics on where she and Trump disagree, Ivanka simply replied that they’re “different people,” and there are “areas” where they don’t see eye-to-eye on things. One major disagreement it’s known they had was when she went against her father’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord. Although Ivanka was strongly opposed to the decision, he followed through on his plan. Ivanka’s husband and senior adviser to Trump, Jared Kushner, was also against the decision.

“I think it’s normal to not have 100 percent aligned viewpoints on every issue. I think that would be a very strange scenario. And I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent or within the context of an administration.”

Ivanka Trump believes the differences between her and her father is a positive thing because the nation lacks “substantive dialogue,” in which people can have different opinions and “speak about them freely and candidly.”

She’s likely referring to the heated tensions in the nation that have escalated to the point where many are intolerant of political differences. Several protests erupt in violence, and situations like the shooting at a GOP baseball practice break out over difference in political views.

Ivanka was asked what grade she’d assign her father in his job as president of the United States, and she enthusiastically gave him the highest mark.

“An A, of course!”

Ivanka Trump added that her father’s political instincts are “phenomenal,” saying he has accomplished what no one thought he could with the exception of a few. The security of the nation, the policies being put in place, and the stock market is “thriving,” Ivanka said. When asked about his tweets, however, she said she tries to “stay out of politics.”

It was only a few weeks ago that Ivanka Trump expressed how shocked she was at the “viciousness” and “ferocity” of criticism that’s played out since the inauguration. She wasn’t expecting disapproval to reach such a personal level from opponents of her father’s administration. In her interview on Monday, she voiced that it’s easier to criticize than “dive in” and make the necessary changes for a better country.

