Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have collaborated on a song during their relationship years ago.

According to a new report, Selena Gomez’s fans and followers are freaking out after an alleged secret track, titled “Steal Our Love,” sung by her and Bieber reportedly leaked online.

On June 26, Hollywood Life shared news of the track’s potential leak and revealed that fans on Twitter have been expressing their excitement in the possible return, at least temporarily, of “Jelena.”

“I can’t seem to choose what to do/There’s nothing I can say/I’m tired of the fight ’cause I’m never right/I just wanna cry, no,” Selena Gomez reportedly sings.

According to Hollywood Life, the leaked song possibly features Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber singing about two people fighting over their relationship, which is said to be on the verge of a major implosion.

Although fans on Twitter are convinced that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are heard singing together on the track, the idea has not yet been confirmed and if Bieber is the owner of the male voice, he may have some explaining to do.

“Justin’s part in ‘Can’t Steal Our Love’ sounds worse than him trying to sing the spanish verses in Despacito,” one person tweeted.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s leaked track was allegedly recorded in either 2013 or 2014, according to a report by Elle magazine, via Hollywood Life.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 and continued to be linked to one another up until summer 2016 when they infamously came to blows on Instagram after Bieber shared a photo of his now-ex-flame Sofia Richie.

During the online encounter, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber accused one another of cheating during their relationship and Bieber suggested that Gomez had used him for attention.

Following the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez began dating The Weeknd and the couple went public with their romance in January of this year. Months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

While Justin Bieber has not yet directly commented on Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd, he did take aim at the singer’s music while chatting with TMZ in January shortly after learning of the new romance.

