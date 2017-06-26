From Scandalous To Glamorous: Presenting The Best Of BET Awards Red Carpet Looks [Photos]

Honoring the best in music and entertainment, one of the biggest highlights of the annual award show is seeing our favorite celebs hit the red carpet. Everyone from rap stars like Remy Ma and Cardi B. to R&B vets like Mary J. Blige and Xscape put their best foot forward as they slayed their way down the red carpet.

The annual BET Awards is easily one of the world’s biggest award ceremonies that celebrates and commends black excellence and achievement in entertainment across the globe. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was abuzz this past weekend with the glitz and glamour of some wonderful people gracing the occasion, and you got to take a look at the red carpet jazz from the show.

Outside the actual ceremony, the stars served up some glamorous and sometimes scandalous looks on the red carpet.

While DJ Khaled, his fiancé, Nicole Tuck, and their adorable son, Asahd, kept things colorful, Blac Chyna oozed sex appeal in a black risqué ensemble. French Montana hit the red carpet in an unforgettable satin overcoat. And Love & Hip Hop firecracker Tommie Lee left little to the imagination in a unique sheer frock. Beloved girl group Xscape served a variety of flavors from sheer to embellished to simple pantsuit.

Take a look at this risque number delivered by Blac Chyna. The bodysuit makes her look sexy while her butt cheeks are on full display.

NOW ON THE454: #betawards best dressed list #letoyaluckett #jadapinkettsmith #cardib ???? #thefourfivefour A post shared by ???? The Four Five Four ???? (@thefourfivefour) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Jada Pinkett Smith went black and gold, and fans can’t help but admire how beautifully the gown accentuates her features, making her stand out as classy. LeToya Luckett showed off her killer stems in this flowy, floral number, and she looks gorgeous. Meanwhile, Cardi B popped eyes in her all-red pantsuit that displayed ample cleavage.

Tommie Lee also turned a lot of heads in her tribal-inspired sheer dress that resulted in an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when one of the strategically-placed panels slipped to the side, reported AOL Entertainment.

While a few South Africans were nominated for international awards, the only local winner was legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who received the Global Good: Power Award, which recognized her work in supporting initiatives that seek to positively impact communities.

While the girls wowed, the boys went from dapper and cool to let-me-be-different as portrayed by French Montana, who hit the red carpet in a red satin overcoat!

No wonder this award ceremony looked so glam and glitzy, with all our favorites putting their best fashion foot forward. Let us know your favorite celebrity red carpet moment in this edition of BET Awards in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]