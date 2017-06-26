Over the weekend, Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, celebrated their son Watson’s five-month birthday.

As they’ve done each month since welcoming their baby boy in January, the Teen Mom 2 couple posted a photo of their baby lying on his back on a blanket that showed his age. In their photos, a pair of deer antlers circled the number five while Watson was seen smiling next to them.

“[Five] months old today,” DeBoer wrote in the caption of the photo on his page.

In Chelsea Houska’s photo, Watson was seen holding onto a stuffed deer.

Also over the weekend, Chelsea Houska posted a couple of photos of her oldest child, seven-year-old Aubree, whose father is her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind. In her first picture, Aubree was seen walking among flowers while holding the hand of DeBoer. Meanwhile, in her second photo, Aubree posed with the entire family, including her little brother, who was sitting cozy in a sling worn by his mom.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot in October of last year and at the time, Houska was about six months pregnant with their first child. Then, on January 25, she gave birth to Watson one day after her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Chelsea Houska and her family have been filming the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 for the past couple of months and when the series returns to MTV in the coming months, fans will meet baby Watson for the very first time.

They’ll also be seeing Houska enjoying life as a stay-at-home mom and wife. As she revealed on Twitter earlier this year, she is no longer working a regular job and has chosen to instead stay at home and enjoy the early moments of her children’s lives.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by MTV]