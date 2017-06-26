WWE Brings In 2 Huge Names For Mae Young Classic

The WWE is holding another huge WWE Network tournament this year when they host the Mae Young Classic. The WWE broke the news this morning that they have now chosen the commentating team for the tournament. The two person commentating team for this women’s tournament will feature WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross and WWE Hall of Fame Diva Amy “Lita” Dumas.

This also fits into the same format that the WWE used for the tournaments they held the last two years on the WWE Network. For the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, Mauro Ranallo teamed with Daniel Bryan to call the action, since Bryan had experience wrestling many of the wrestlers most WWE fans had not seen in action before.

For the WWE U.K. Tournament, the company brought in former Ring of Honor champion Nigel McGuinness to work the event alongside Michael Cole. It was a perfect choice as McGuinness has expert knowledge of the British wrestling scene. It also earned McGuinness a spot as part of the WWE NXT announcer’s team.

WWE Brings In One Of Their Most Popular Divas

The biggest news for the WWE is that they are playing the same game here that they did in those two previous tournaments. Amy Dumas wrestled as Lita and had some of the biggest WWE women’s matches of all time in her heyday alongside Trish Stratus. Lita is a four-time WWE Women’s Champion and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

The legendary @JRsBBQ & @AmyDumas will call the Mae Young Classic. Starts August 28. pic.twitter.com/YsQ9XVm3gX — PWM – WWE COVERAGE (@ProWrestlingMag) June 26, 2017

Outside of Lita, the only other name that could make sense in this role is someone like Trish Stratus. While there were other major stars from their era, there might not be more popular female wrestlers in WWE history than Lita and Trish Stratus and Lita has actual experience talking as she most recently worked pay-per-view pre-show roundtables for the WWE.

Good Ole Jim Ross Continues To Add WWE Jobs

Jim Ross signed on to return to the WWE shortly after the unfortunate and tragic death of his wife in an auto accident. He worked The Undertaker retirement match at WrestleMania 33 and then announced he had signed a new deal to return to the WWE.

His biggest contributions will come as the lead commentator for the upcoming WWE U.K. show on the WWE Network. The addition to the Mae Young Classic is just icing on the cake as it pairs the best WWE commentator of all time with one of the best female wrestlers in WWE history and should provide both informative and entertaining commentating.

What We Know About The WWE Mae Young Classic So Far

The WWE Mae Young Classic is named after the legendary WWE superstar Mae Young and will feature many of the biggest names from women’s wrestling from around the world. Names lined up so far include Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans, Tessa Blanchard, and more.

The WWE Mae Young Classic will air on the WWE Network and the “Bracketology” episode premieres on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 p.m. ET immediately following the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

[Featured Image by WWE]