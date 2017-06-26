A$AP was not specifically targeted over the weekend when he was involved in a fight at a nightclub where he was performing with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The BET Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, and there were plenty of pre-award parties and concerts leading up to the big event. Chaos erupted at a bash, though, when someone appeared to rush and assault Rocky.

The rappers were headlining a show at 1 OAK where many other celebrities, including Lana Del Rey and G-Eazy, were also in attendance. Witnesses told TMZ that an altercation took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning after Rocky gave a birthday tribute to Lamar, who turned 30 earlier this month.

Insiders said that following the birthday song, an assailant appeared to jump on Rocky, resulting in a scuffle and confusion as security tried to break things up. Video footage obtained by the media outlet does not show a clear picture of what was going on at the time, but someone, thought to be Lamar, can be heard yelling “stop the violence.”

A phone call to 911 was placed by a person alleging that they had been assaulted by a security guard, however, when officers arrived on the scene the caller could not be located. The club’s security, meanwhile, downplayed what was reported and claimed that there was only a verbal altercation. Sources also said that Rocky was not targeted, but he got caught up in the commotion from a fight that broke out near him.

There was another violent incident that occurred prior to Sunday’s ceremony as well. Complex noted that outside of DJ Khaled’s pre-BET party in West Hollywood, Meek Mill arrived moments after Safaree Samuels. Footage has surfaced from that night showing two men chasing down Safaree as Meek was getting out of a black SUV. A few punches were thrown before Safaree got away from the attackers.

On Friday evening, he took to social media and angrily called out Meek, saying that he is convinced that the guys who jumped him were part of his crew. Safaree then personally challenged Meek to fight. However, Meek did not accept his request or admit that he ordered anyone to rough up the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star. Meek later posted a shot to Instagram, in which many believe was a way for him to try and distance himself from the whole thing by using the hashtag #theymakingupdistractions.

In the studio finishing my album … WINS & LOSSES! #theymakingupdistractions #imfocusedman A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Any beef between these two may stem for their relationships with Nicki Minaj. Meek, of course, dated the “Anaconda” rapper for some time, but the pair broke up in January. Before they got together, she was with Safaree, and although they reportedly split in 2014, rumors about them being romantically involved again still swirl.

Despite the pre-BET Award issues, the show went on without a hitch, and the audience was treated to an Xscape reunion, fitting tributes to the late Chuck Berry and George Michael, and a crowd-pleasing performance by New Edition.

[Featured Image by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP Images]