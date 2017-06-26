‘Girl Meets World’ Season 4: What Could Have Been For The Canceled Disney Channel Sitcom

Girl Meets World Season 4 is officially not happening after show co-creator Michael Jacobs confirmed last month that there isn’t any viable network available to pick the show up. But that’s not to say that there are no storylines planned for the show, had it been successfully renewed.

Jacobs had initially promised to give fans an idea on what Girl Meets World would be like if it were picked up by another platform. He shared the possible plot early in May via his Twitter account.

“Season 4 would’ve shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other,” Jacob started his series of tweets.

He added that the characters’ relationship will serve as a “guide in how to meet the world” particularly of the modern word.

“Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it Cory and Topanga always knew that. So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love.”

Girl Meets World, a sequel to the 90’s sitcom Boy Meets World, had a great run on Disney Channel for three seasons before it was canceled in January 2017. Jacobs tried to look for new venues for the sitcom to continue while viewers also launched petitions to bring back the show but the efforts have been futile. Reports have indicated that fans are still hanging on to hope that somehow the show will get another chance.

According to Study Breaks,Girl Meets World may have been axed because viewers didn’t see it to be as good as its predecessor series. The sequel received criticism from people who were expecting it to be a continuation of Boy Meets World. It is quite understandable if viewers weren’t that satisfied with the show, but somehow, Girl Meets World managed to be a success as a spin-off based on the large fanbase that kept tuning in when it was still on.

Despite the series’ failure to go on, fans got a bit of the Girl Meets World experience via a meet-and-greet with one of its stars, Corey Fogelmanis, who played Farkle in the series.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Fogelmanis was at the Santa’s Village Azoosment Park in East Dundee to greet some of his young fans. Fogelmanis is as heartbroken as the viewers by the series’ cancellation. However, he’s just glad that he gets to keep in touch with the other Girl Meets World cast members, he told the publication.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]