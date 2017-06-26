Ryan Edwards’ mom took to Twitter over the weekend to share a religious post with her fans and followers.

Amid allegations of Ryan Edwards’ quicky wedding and stint in rehab, Jen Edwards has shared a couple of recent posts with her followers on social media, the latest of which spoke of forgiveness.

“Pray. Love. Forgive,” her message read on June 24.

Ryan Edwards’ mom also reacted to a recent comment by a fan, which suggested that Jen had ignored Mackenzie Standifer’s mom during a recent lunch date on Teen Mom OG.

“I rarely respond to ridiculous comments such as this, but for the record I love [Mackenzie Standifer]’s mom. She is an amazing woman!!” she wrote.

The fan also claimed that the group lunch date was uncomfortable. However, as Jen Edwards’ tweet explained, what fans saw on Teen Mom OG may not have shown the full truth.

Ryan Edwards’ relationship with Mackenzie Standifer has been featured on the past couple of seasons of Teen Mom OG and tonight, during the season 6B finale episode, fans will watch as they say “I do” after about a year of dating.

During their wedding, Ryan Edwards’ mother was present but his son, eight-year-old Bentley, was not.

Ryan Edwards’ mother’s tweets come weeks after Jen shut down allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, Dalis Connell, which suggested the reality dad had been struggling with drug addiction for the past several years. According to Jen Edwards, Connell’s claims were nothig more than an attempt at getting publicity for herself.

Ryan Edwards’ alleged struggles with substance abuse were first brought to the attention of Teen Mom OG viewers weeks ago during Maci Bookout’s vacation with her co-stars, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell. During the trip, Bookout claimed she was afraid for her ex-boyfriend and told her husband she planned to stage an intervention for him once she returned home.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, Maci Bookout, and Taylor McKinney, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 6B finale tonight, June 26, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

