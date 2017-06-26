Katy Perry & Chris Martin Spotted Holding Hands: Are They Dating?

Is Katy Perry dating Chris Martin? The singer was spotted over the weekend with Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband at the Glastonbury Music Festival, where she performed. Onlookers claim that they spotted the pair holding hands and looking very happy together as they hung out together backstage.

According to Hollywood Life, Katy Perry, 32, and Chris Martin, 40, walked hand in hand backstage at the festival. Witnesses saw the pair getting cozy as Katy tried to hide her face from the crowd. Sources claim that Perry was also seen whispering into Martin’s ear multiple times as the two laughed together, although a witness claims that Perry immediately let go of Martin’s hand after she realized that a fan had recognized them together. Cameras captured the two singers spending time together backstage at the festival, but paparazzi did not get a photo of any alleged canoodling between the two. Chris and Katy’s reported PDA comes just one night after the Coldplay singer was allegedly spotted kissing fellow musician Dua Lipa.

As many fans know, Katy Perry and Chris Martin do have a bit of a history together. Martin previously admitted that the Coldplay song “A Sky Full Of Stars” was inspired by Perry, and the two have been friends for awhile. However, fans are now wondering if their friendship has turned into a romance.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow split back in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. The couple have two children together, Apple and Moses, and since their divorce, Martin has been romantically linked to Annabelle Wallis and Jennifer Lawrence.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand divorced back in 2011, and she has since dated John Mayer and Orlando Bloom. Perry recently released a new album and is planning to head out on tour this fall. Perry’s album, Witness, skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard chart, much like her previous two albums, and made her the second woman to land a No. 1 album in 2017.

