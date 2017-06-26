Kylie Jenner Smokes ‘Weed’ While Topless In Controversial Naked Photo

Kylie Jenner is known for creating drama with her risqué Instagram photos and her latest naked upload has fans divided once again.

Jenner, who’s amassed 95 million followers on the social media site, stripped down and got naked once more for another controversial new photo that shows her topless and smoking a cigarette which some fans are alleging could be a joint.

Kylie left the black and white nude photo – which was uploaded on June 25 and appears to have been taken from a recent photoshoot – captionless, but while the reality star wasn’t talking, her fans certainly were.

The image caused quite a stir online as social media users appeared pretty divided on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s latest upload, which came shortly after she showed off her breasts in a bizarre Snapchat video that got fans accusing the 19-year-old of showing off an alleged boob job.

Some claimed across social media that Jenner was allegedly smoking weed in the photo, as Celebuzz reported that she posted a similar image with a similar looking cigarette online last March, though the star hasn’t confirmed the speculation.

“It’s corrupted af that ppl like Kylie Jenner can post pics smoking weed while so many PoC are incarcerated for marijuana possession,” @emmma_jess wrote in response to the image.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

“Kylie uploading a pic smoking, despite knowing most of her followers are teenagers, says a lot about her as a person,” @rohxnn added of the controversial upload, claiming that the teenager was being a bad influence for the millions of young girls and boys who look up to her.

But while some fans were quick to condemn the star for getting naked and smoking what could potentially be a marijuana cigarette in the new photo, others were a little more positive when it came to addressing the nude smoking upload posted to social media by the teenager.

Rather than tearing down the star for going nude again and seemingly glamorising smoking despite her young followers, Jenner fan @mimisopendiary instead told the reality star that she was looking “Perfect” in a caption posted alongside the naked image.

Kylie fan @chloeeee.c also commented on the photo by calling the star a “Queeen.”

This is just the latest controversy for Jenner, who recently announced her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff Life of Kylie which is set to debut on E! later this year, as she’s known to have a whole lot of drama stem from her social media accounts.

Earlier this month Kim Kardashian’s little sister got some serious backlash after she posted a photo of herself and big sister Kendall Jenner walking the streets of L.A. together alongside the caption “normal girls in a normal world.”

The caption caused a major stir with fans online as a number of Instagram users hit back at the multi-millionaire for trying to claim that she and her sister – who earn millions of dollars a year from the their reality show and business deals – are “normal” in any way.

Forbes recently revealed that Kylie had made their Celebrity 100 list for the first time this year after she brought in a whopping $41 million in the past 12 months alone, mainly from through the roof sales of items from her popular make-up line Kylie Cosmetics and other endorsement deals.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner’s controversial naked smoking photo? Is she being a bad influence for her young followers?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]