Beyonce And JAY-Z’s Premature Twins Are Still In The Hospital: Is Everything Going To Be OK?

Beyonce and JAY-Z are still waiting for their twins, born prematurely, to come home from the hospital, and there is no timetable for when they may be released.

As TMZ reports, sources close to the power couple say that Mr. and Mrs. Carter are “still dealing with” the twins’ premature birth. It is unclear, as of this writing, what sort of complications the twins, born June 14 or thereabouts, are dealing with. However, last week, TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that the twins were “under the lights,” leading to speculation that the twins were born with jaundice.

Jaundice is a condition caused by too much bilirubin in the body. In essence, as the Sun reports, the liver fails to filter out the yellowish pigment from the blood, causing the skin, the whites of the eyes, and the inside of the mouth and nose to appear yellowish. Fortunately, jaundice in infants is common and easily treatable (jaundice in adults, while not harmful in and of itself, is generally considered a symptom of one of many underlying conditions).

Jaundice in infants generally goes away on its own in a couple of weeks. However, in cases where a newborn’s bilirubin levels are deemed high enough to need treatment, there’s an easy, safe, and painless fix: light therapy.

In light therapy, the baby is exposed to a special type of fluorescent light that breaks the bilirubin down, allowing the baby to pass it more easily. Most babies generally respond to the treatment after a couple of days; in severe cases, a blood transfusion may be in order.

So if jaundice in infants is so easily treatable, why are Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins still in the hospital? As of this writing, that information hasn’t been made public.

In other Beyonce and JAY-Z twin news, as of this writing, their names still haven’t been revealed. However, as the Daily Mail reported a few days ago, the rumor mill has it that their names are Shawn and Bea, after their parents (JAY-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter, and Beyonce’s real name is, uh, Beyonce). Those names are, of course, pretty mundane compared to their sister, whose name is Blue Ivy.

